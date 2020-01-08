Nuggets vs Mavericks Betting Preview

Loading...

February 1, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Torrey Craig (3) celebrates with guard Monte Morris (11) after a match in the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

Denver Sports Betting is here to analyze tonight’s action on the field in Dallas. The Denver Nuggets are competing against the Mavericks tonight with a tip-off before 5:30 PM. MST.

The Denver Nuggets have matched their best start in franchise history with 36 games on 25-11.

During the 2018-19 season, the Nuggets were also 25-11 at this point. This year does not feel as glorious as last season, but the Nuggets are the 2nd seed in the ranking of the Western Conference.

With the rise of Nikola Jokic and coach Michael Malone, who is consolidating the line-up, the Nuggets hit their mark. The Nuggets now have another chance to show their talent on national television against the Mavericks.

Dallas has a record of 23-13 and therefore holds the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Mavs have had a hard time recently and only went 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MVP candidate Luka Doncic has changed the culture of the Mavericks, making them a great start to the season. Doncic needs extra help from his supporting cast because Kristaps Porzingas with knee pain is excluded. This is the fifth consecutive race that Porzingas has missed.

Nuggets ahead Will Barton III is also excluded from this game for personal reasons. Barton’s absence will open the playing time for Nuggets’ star-rookie Michael Porter Jr.

The Nuggets have lagged behind most of their national television appearances, and a win against the Mavericks can help bring Denver back into the championship talk.

Dallas was initially opened as favorites of -1.5 points, but that number has since increased to -3. 53% of ATS public bets arrive at the Mavericks.

The total top / bottom opened at 217.5, but has risen to 220.5 despite the injuries to both teams. No less than 81% of the bets are transferred to the over.

Denver did not do well this season with a record of 15-18-3. Dallas has a winning record of 19-16-1 ATS this season.

The two teams have played more than 40 times this season. The total has been exceeded in eight of the last 10 games of the Nuggets.

Given Barton’s absence, the Nuggets will be on Porter Jr. lean to pick up the slack, so watch out for the rookie feeling. On the other hand, Doncic is sure to set up a fight even without his Porzingizs. Expect a high scoring, competitive game tonight.

*****

Do you want to teach yourself before you place a bet? View our sports betting guide.

The ultimate sports betting guide from Denver Sports Betting prepares you for the incoming influx of fresh money. We usually use the Denver soccer team as an example to describe different concepts in sports betting. This way you can apply it to a team that you really care about. Whether you want to gamble for pleasure or become an experienced professional, this guide will help you on the right path. By the way, what’s more fun than winning a lot of money while beating all your friends?