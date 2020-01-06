Nuggets vs Hawks Betting Preview

Loading...

Nov. 12 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles the ball while Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second quarter at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

Nuggets go south

The Denver Nuggets are facing the Hawks tonight with a tip-off before 5:30 PM. MST.

Denver will travel to Atlanta on Saturday after an embarrassing loss to the Washington Wizards. Monday’s game in Atlanta is the Nuggets fourth game of their current five-game road trip, where they have set a 1-2 record so far.

Denver has recently been bluffgeoned in the defense, giving 92 points for the Wizards bank unit and 130 points against the Houston Rockets.

Despite their struggle to defend, the Nuggets travel to Atlanta with the second best record in the Western Conference and as heavy favorites. Denver is -7.5 favorites versus the Hawks tonight.

These two teams went into battle earlier this season and dynamic guard Trae Young propelled the struggling Hawks to an upset victory in Denver. Young went out for 42 points and 11 rebounds for one of Atlanta’s eight wins this season.

This season Atlanta is 23rd in points per game and 28th in defensive rating. Although the Hawks have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, the Nuggets were one of the best.

The Nuggets have a defensive rating of 106.4, which is the 4th best rating in the Western Conference.

In addition to Young, the Hawks are a youthful development team that has had a difficult time this season. Denver is more talented than the hawks in every way and should win this game.

That said, the Nuggets are notorious for disappointments, such as earlier this season against the Hawks and just last weekend against the Wizards.

Nevertheless, the public drives with Denver because 70% of the bets are on their way to the Nuggets ATS.

The Over / Under for this game was opened at 218, but has since risen to 223, with 73% of the public money shuffling to the other side.

Both the Nuggets and Hawks have lost records against the spread, which combines a 30-28-3 record ATS.

Denver is only 2-6-2 in their last 10 ATS games and is 12-16-3 when this season becomes favorite.

The Nuggets have reached the over in eight of their last 10 games, but are 16-19 this season.

Atlanta has surpassed the more than just four times in their last 10 games. That said, the Nuggets just surrendered nearly 100 points to a weak Wizards team, and Young was on fire the last time these two teams met.

Denver must close Young for defense, and take advantage of the young Hawks in attack if they want to win in Atlanta.

Regarding injuries, Jamal Murray (sprain right finger) and Paul Millsap (left knee bruise) both probably play for Denver tonight.

