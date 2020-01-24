Nuggets @ Pelicans Betting Preview

January 19, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton III (5) watches the Indiana Pacers in the Pepsi Center in the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sport

The Denver Nuggets will travel to New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday to defeat the pelicans. The Nuggets are 0-2 this season against New Orleans, with both losses on national television.

Denver Sports Betting is here to give a gambling example of tonight’s game between the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Betting Trends / Statistics

The Nuggets are 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against New Orleans.

The Nuggets are open as +3 underdogs, but that number has since risen to +4 because of the injuries they face.

The top / bottom is set to 229.5 after opening at 231.

The Nuggets are currently 19-22-3 against the spread and have only covered twice in their last five games. Denver is 4-6 in their previous ten games against the over / under, with six of the last eight games that went under.

Denver was sharp in straight bets and placed 14-6 points in their last 20 games.

The pelicans are currently 23-21-1 ATS, including 4-1 in their last five games and 8-2 in their last ten games. The pelicans have won in more than 11 of their last 12 games.

Pelicans are also 10-5 in straight bets in their last 15 games.

These two teams play totally different styles and rely on different aspects of basketball for the success of their team. The Nuggets have been a defensive juggernaut, while the Pelicans have been explosive.

The Nuggets are 20th overall in attack and 6th in defense. While the pelicans finish in sixth place as an attack and 29th in defense overall. The Nuggets and Pelicans are both 3-2 in their last five games.

Zion has arrived!

The pelicans lost their last game at the San Antonio Spurs, but the real story was the debut of # 1 overall choice Zion Williamson.

Williamson was great in his first game and scored 22 points, including 17 times in the 4th quarter. Zion was concerned about his ability to consistently hit a long-range jumper in the NBA. He was able to calm those critics now and became the first player in NBA history to make four or more three without a single miss in their debut.

New Orleans is 17-28 and desperately seeking victories as the center point in the season approaches. The pelicans are on the 12th in the Western Conference, which is four games behind the 8th seed.

The pelicans have appeared in countless trade rumors involving veterans Jrue Holiday and J.J Redick. That said, general manager David Griffin paused these rumors this week. Griffin wants to see what the team looks like now that Zion is healthy and active.

Nuggets Injury problems

The injury bug has hit the Nuggets hard in recent weeks. Denver was one of the healthiest teams in the NBA during the first few months of the season, but their luck changed quickly. The Nuggets currently have three of their five starters and 5 of their top 7 players.

Jamal Murray finished the last four games with an ankle sprain. He will continue to miss games in the near future.

Gary Harris played the last five games with a kidnapping tribe. His return has been upgraded to dubious against New Orleans.

Paul Millsap missed most games at eight o’clock and his return is unclear with a bruise / sprain.

Michael Porter Jr. missed Denver’s last game against Houston with a tight back. His return to New Orleans is doubtful.

Mason Plumlee will be out for 2-4 weeks with a block-shaped injury to his right foot. Plumlee will probably miss most of the time in this group.

The Nuggets are currently 4th in the Western Conference rankings and 2nd in the northwestern division, with a rising Utah Jazz team in charge.