Nuggets @ Grizzlies Betting Preview

The Nuggets travel to Memphis, Tennessee on Tuesday to face the Grizzlies. The Nuggets are 2-0 this season against Memphis and have a winning streak of four games against the Grizzlies from the previous season.

Betting trends / statistics:

The match between Denver and Memphis started as a pick-em, but the Grizzlies have since risen to -1.5 favorites. 67% of the public money goes to Denver.

Denver goes to Memphis winners of two consecutive. The Grizzlies have also won back-to-back games and will try to win three against each other against Denver.

The top / bottom is fixed at 224 after opening at 226, with 58% of the public money flowing to the bottom.

The Nuggets are currently 21-22-3 against the spread this season and have covered six times in their last 10 games. In addition, the Nuggets in their previous five games only achieved twice the hit.

Denver has been sharp and set a 32-14 record this season. The Nuggets are 22-7 against teams with a losing record.

Memphis is currently 24-21-1 ATS and has covered in back-to-back games. The Grizzlies have only won more than 5 times in their last five games and are 5-15 against teams with a winning record.

These two teams face each other. Denver is a playoff-caliber team that runs through great man Nikola Jokic. The Grizzlies are a young, developing team led by guard Ja Morant.

The Nuggets are in 9th place in offensive assessment and 10th in defense. Memphis generally struggled this season with a 21st place in the offensive assessment and a 19th in the defensive assessment.

injuries:

Grizzlies:

Jae Crowder – Doubtful

Grayson Allen – get out

nuggets:

Paul Millsap – get out

Jamal Murray – get out

Mason Plumlee – get out

Bol Bol – get out

