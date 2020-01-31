Nuggets ‘criminal’ back-to-back concludes what a cruel month of January has been

December 12, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone calls in the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

There is perhaps no less forgiving game with two games for this team in the NBA schedule this season than the back-to-back that the Nuggets currently endure.

On Thursday evening, the Denver Nuggets organized the Utah Jazz at 8:30 PM MDT, where they beat the Jazz 106-100, but then they had to turn around quickly, board a plane, and head to Milwaukee to record it the Bucks less than 23 hours later.

“The back-to-back is criminal,” said Nuggets head coach Michael Malone prior to the Nuggets victory at the Jazz. “You play a national TV game here at 8:30 PM and you will lose an hour. Our route takes us to the hotel at 3.30 p.m. The itinerary is never good and we will be after that. I guarantee that there will be a problem with the plan and that we must defrost. It is what it is. We cannot change the schedule.

“Then we play on Sunday at noon. There is much more to it than just this back-to-back. Tomorrow (against the Bucks) will be our eighth match in 13 days. It is what it is. Just keep driving. “

Not only was Malone gripping with his answer, but he was also prophetic.

The Nuggets, which were to depart from Denver on Friday morning at 12:10 pm, got stuck on the asphalt because (surprise, surprise) the plane had to be thawed according to Katy Winge. By the time the Denver flight landed in Milwaukee, the Nuggets had lost an hour due to the change of time zone and it was suddenly 3:54 am, again according to Winge. When Nugget’s color commentator Scott Hastings arrived at the team hotel, his clock showed it was 4:30 AM.

That meant the Nuggets had a little over 14 hours between the time they arrived at the hotel and when they were ready to tip the Bucks, who are on track to win 71 games this season.

“It will definitely be a challenge,” Torrey Craig said when asked how hard it will be to find a way to beat the Bucks after such a tough win against Jazz. “I don’t know what time we will arrive, but I think it will be at 4 o’clock in the morning or later and it’s really a quick turn around because we played late tonight. So I think this will certainly be the most challenging.”

To make matters worse, Malone is not entirely sure who will be available to play. All three of Jamal Murray (sprain of the left ankle), Paul Millsap (bruise / sprain of the left knee) and Mason Plumlee (wounded right) are probably not coming. Gary Harris, who missed the Denver game against Utah for personal reasons, has unknown availability on his way to the Denver matchup with the Bucks. In addition to all those injuries, the Nuggets have a multitude of players who can use some rest after what is a brutal piece of work in January.

“We’re going to play the game one by one,” Malone said prior to beating the Denver Jazz. “Go through the game of Utah and see who we have ready and available tomorrow night in Milwaukee.”

This back-to-back will be Denver’s fourth in January only after a series of three consecutive back-to-backs, meaning that six games were played over a 10-day period. The Nuggets play a total of 16 games in January, with 10 of those battles being played outside of the Pepsi Center. To make matters worse, Denver was without at least one starter in all 16 of those games, including a piece of five games without three starters.

Despite those facts, the Nuggets are currently 10-5 in the month of January with another game to go and the Denver head coach cannot be happier with the end result of such a difficult piece of the schedule.

“I think we did a great job; I really mean that,” Malone explained when he returned about the brutal month of Nuggets in January. “This has been a very tough month with the number of racing games. one game and you get back on the road right away – when you combine that with the number of injuries and bodies – I mean, having three starters tonight and one of your top reserves in Mason Plumlee – it’s definitely a challenge.

“I think we’ve done a pretty good job overall in this tough month.”

Although the brutal nature of this specific back-to-back combined with how exhausting the entire month was for the Nuggets, it seems like a planned loss, Malone is not yet prepared to fold. Yes, he knows that the Bucks are currently 41-6 with the reigning most valuable player of the competition in Giannis Antetokounmpo that anchors both ends of the floor for them. Yes, Malone knows his team will be short-sighted. Yet he cannot find it in him to just stay on and accept a loss.

“Since I’ve been here, we don’t fall for the readily available,” man, we’re okay if we lose a few games. “No, we’re not,” Malone said proudly. “We need to find ways to be tough and to navigate through those difficult waters. “

For Craig, the attack plan was already ready, so that he was not only ready to play against the Bucks on Friday night, but also found a way to win regardless of the odds.

“I think we’ll have a meeting in the morning, then watch some movies, and then guys go to rest before the game,” Craig explained. “It’s going to be tough, but I think we will get enough rest and can win tomorrow.”