Nubia Z20 review: a weirdness with two screens [Video]

We are in a strange time when unique smartphone designs are appearing in some weird places, and the Nubia Z20 is such a curiosity.

With two displays, the Nubia Z20 is a kind of hybrid. It feels like stepping in front of a folding phone – or LG’s implementation of a folding phone – because you get a similar screen area, but without the potential banana peel of a flexible display.

As a result, there are some other potential long-term issues, but Nubia has put hopes on the second screen and added something to what looks like a pretty solid device on paper. The ZTE offshoot is not even the first to add a second screen to a smartphone. Vivo made it almost two years ago with the Nex Dual Display, but this is a more refined approach.

You might think that Nubia targets people who just don’t want a folding phone. We can see why not everyone wants something that can bend, bend, fold and possibly break – so it makes sense to offer a new alternative. The biggest problem we can see from the beginning is to convince people that a second display on the back is a real alternative.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2_YSujD5ew [/ embed]

Aside from the crazy design, the Nubia Z20, with an entry-level price of just $ 550, is a compelling package just because of the entry-level price and specs – but is that enough to even consider it?

Hardware and design

My first thought when looking at the Nubia Z20 is that it has some real OnePlus 7 Pro vibes. The almost bezel-less design definitely looks familiar from the front. However, if you flip it over, the mirror finish won’t match the matte design you’ll see on one of the best smartphones of 2019.

The main display measures 6.42 inches and although it is an FHD + AMOLED, in my opinion it has excellent viewing angles and is definitely comparable to most other similarly sized smartphones. On the back, the 5.1-inch 720p secondary display is more of a mixed bag. It is calibrated at the factory with an “eye-friendly” mode that makes everything appear in a terrible yellow tinge.

You should definitely turn it off, as it helps with the admittedly weak 330-NIT display. When you combine the low maximum brightness with a reflective surface, it is actually difficult to see things in direct sunlight or in brightly lit areas. I will say that it is far better than some very cheap Android smartphones, but I would not call the back panel display “good”. The smaller size also makes it less fun to use in general – even more so when the initial novelty wears off.

I like the fluted side panels because they make it much easier to grip and grip the phone. To improve your grip even further, Nubia has attached two power buttons on the left and right of the phone. Both contain capacitive fingerprint scanners. It’s a bit confusing, but it’s a great way to solve the problem, and gives right-handed and left-handed people more options for which fingers to register for safe unlocks.

The second display on the back could draw attention and be a decent selling point, but it actually poses some longevity and durability issues. For starters, it’s almost impossible to find a case that protects the display on the back and still allows you to use it unless you get a bumper-style case.

In addition, the glossy back is prone to scratches, making it even more difficult to actually use the rear display. Nubia even includes a pre-assembled protective film for the front and back to address these concerns. However, I am not sure that it will withstand everyday use and abuse just because of how you use it.

Software and performance

When I check a Nubia device, I have to admit that it is a change from heavy skins and unnecessary software optimizations – although there are many unnecessary hardware additions. You get a very clean, almost “off-the-shelf” experience, except for a few minor hardware-related inclusions.

The biggest downside is again the lack of Android 10. This phone comes with Android Pie, and it’s unclear if or when we’ll see the latest operating system upgrade for the Nubia Z20. Given that this phone was released shortly after the Android 10 update, it’s just as disappointing and frustrating.

I think it’s good that Nubia has been thinking about the second screen in its entire software interface. There is a permanent display switch button that you can turn off so you can quickly switch between the displays at any time.

I thought whatever you opened would just move from ad to ad, but it turns out that at the same time, you can open completely separate apps if you so choose – which opens up some cumbersome multitasking opportunities. You can also just flip the phone over, and the screen on this page will wake up as soon as you unlock it. I think the additional on / off switch is really useful here.

When you use the main display, the fact that you have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8 GB of RAM means that performance is excellent in 99% of the cases. However, disappointingly, I saw a few hiccups and slowdowns on the smaller rear display. I’ve attributed this to poor software optimization, although I’m not entirely sure. It’s normal at the front and everything you can throw at this phone should run more or less flawlessly.

camera

The Nubia Z20 comes with a triple camera that also acts as a selfie camera and is very tempting. It is based on the Sony IMX586 sensor, which means 12 megapixel main lens shots, 16 megapixel ultra wide-angle shots and 8 megapixel telephoto shots. It is a good selection that undoubtedly covers almost all scenarios that you could encounter with your smartphone.

Given the hardware, however, the image quality is not the best. Single images can be under or overexposed in some situations, and I just avoided the telephoto zoom lens because the images looked soft. With a little patience, you can create very detailed and impressive photos, but without OIS, it is quicker and more difficult to take this “perfect” photo.

Since the selfie camera is also the main camera, the results are the same if you switch to the rear display and start recording. Portrait mode is the most impressive with this camera setup, as fake bokeh and edge detection is pretty good compared to other cheaper devices. However, the Nubia camera app is a bit frustrating because it is not so clear and not so fun.

Hopefully, some software improvements can use the solid camera system a little better, since it should deliver far better images on paper than it currently does. I expected selfies to wipe the floor with the competition because of the better sensor, but that’s really not a good thing.

battery

With a 4,000 mAh battery, you can be sure that you can use it all day. I had an average of five to six hours of screen time, which I thought was pretty good considering that this phone has two displays. With the 27 W quick charger you can charge your batteries quickly and enjoy the unique experience.

I saw an average of five hours of screen during my reporting period, which I think is fairly sufficient. There are often days when I barely scrape the screen on time for two hours. Therefore, my usage is not always the best unless under certain circumstances.

judgment

When it comes to smartphone gimmicks, the Nubia Z20 has one of the “better” additions. I am still concerned about what it does to help sell this phone. Yes, you have the option to use the rear view camera setup as a selfie camera and some multitasking options, but beyond that, I can’t really see the appeal.

If Nubia had focused on the core experience rather than strange extra hardware, it could be one of the affordable flagships to beat. It competes almost to specification with the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T, but has shortcomings in some areas that are difficult to recommend. I’ll say it’s a decent device, but one that you should probably avoid unless you just need a smartphone to act as a conversation starter.

Where can I get the Nubia Z20 from?

Under $ 600 with this datasheet, you get a solid phone in many ways. If you want two screens, top-notch internals, and a relatively clean, but somewhat dated experience, you can buy the Nubia Z20 from Amazon. We still recommend choosing OnePlus 7 Pro – it’s about the same price.

More about Nubia:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2_YSujD5ew [/ embed]