Nubia supports charging 80 W on a future smartphone

Fast charging has been a staple for Android smartphones for several years. However, some major speed improvements have been made recently. Apparently Nubia is now working on a crazy fast charge for his next Android phone that reaches 80W.

Many Android phones such as Google’s Pixel and iPhone are currently charging at around 18W quickly, while others reach higher speeds. For example, Samsung supports charging speeds of up to 45 W, and Oppo recently introduced 65 W charging on some of its smartphones.

80W would be an incredibly fast charging speed for a smartphone. In fact, this is more powerful than most other laptops. For example, Apple’s Macbook Pro is charged at 60 W, while Google’s Pixelbook Go is charged at 45 W. I have a Razer laptop that charges 100W, but this is certainly not the norm for laptops right now.

In a post to Weibo, the co-founder of Nubia and President Ni Fei confirmed that an upcoming device would accept 9.6 A / 8.4 V charging and approximately 80 W power. As Android Central notes, it’s likely the Red Magic 5G, which is expected to be released later this year. This incredibly fast charging speed also indicates a rather large battery.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ia1gafeCIrY [/ embed]