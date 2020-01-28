Nubia Red Magic 3S review: a mobile gaming colossus [Video]

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is here to get the crown off all other gaming smartphones by stacking the specifications at an attractive price tag.

While most smartphone OEMs want to appeal to the mass market, Nubia is trying to attract the attention of the hardcore mobile gamer with a smartphone geared to making the most of the growing library of 3D Android games and eSports titles on the road to the mobile phone OS.

You, like me, may think that Google Stages, Project xCloud and Nvidia’s GeForce Now can seriously enter the gaming smartphones market in the coming years, but for now they look like they’re staying here.

We are likely to expect more console-quality games on Android in the coming years, and therefore there will be people who want to gain some sort of competitive advantage – which often means they want a special gaming device.

Looking at the specification sheet alone, the Nubia Red Magic 3S is without a doubt the best game phone on the market, but how does it work?

Hardware and design

If you kept the Red Magic 3 and 3S next to each other, you would have to press hard to keep the two smartphones apart. Like most “S” updates of every phone out there, there isn’t much else on the outside – except a new coat of paint. The largest – but still reasonable – small changes come internally. The Nubia Red Magic 3S is still an aggressive “gamer”, only without the Mountain Dew logo on it.

With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 885+ chipset and 8 GB RAM under the hood together with 128 GB UFS 3.0 storage, you get a decent piece of hardware for the entry price of less than $ 500. You can also upgrade this to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage if you want a little more power. It is worth noting that the only other phone that competes directly in specifications is the OnePlus 7T. Nubia has really left nothing to chance, there is just about everything you need in a gaming smartphone here for a not too bad price.

A smartphone that has been sent with a headphone port in the last 18 months has become such a rarity that we welcome the recording. It’s nice to see, but even as big as a wired audio fan I am, I have just accepted wireless audio right now. It does mean that connecting a good gaming headset is much easier and that other accessories play much nicer with this device.

There is the bonus of dual stereo speakers that produce a huge sound for a very small package – although it is still a large smartphone. It increases the immersion in many of the most popular Android games plus the added bonus is that movies and videos on YouTube and Netflix sound excellent. This makes the Red Magic 3S great for everyday entertainment purposes and not just for gaming.

I would say that if you are not a fan of larger phones, the 3S stays away. At 6.65-inch this is really a beast. The 90Hz AMOLED panel is still FHD + and has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. That again results in 387.5ppi, still compared to the 90Hz panel of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Despite that the experience is pleasant and the problems with the screen cracks that I saw with the Red Magic 3 seem to have disappeared.

The design is not without problems, but the Nubia Red Magic 3S feels well cared for smartphone gaming thanks to the shape of the back plate. Your hands nestle nicely on both sides when you hold your phone in the landscape. It’s not that comfortable in portrait orientation, but the angular design helps you get a better grip on both sides of the Red Magic 3S.

Software and performance

My biggest outright problem with the Red Magic 3S is that it still comes with Android 10. The Chinese company is also not always transparent about OS upgrades, they just seem to appear out of the blue. My assessment unit also still carries out the August 2019 security patch. Although having said that, this is a relatively simple skin on top of Android Pie. It is unclear when we will see the next version of Android, but Android Pie works as well as it can on every smartphone that is available.

Nubia has kept the tweaks to a minimum and that is more than can be said of the many rival gaming phones on the market. Performance is therefore blistering. Apps are loaded immediately, games are loaded in the same way and the entire operating system is a pleasure to use – even though it is a bit outdated.

There is a strange recording that is welcome, such as the native 720p screen recorder. This allows you to record the display, device audio and microphone simultaneously. That is something that we know for sure that some of you will be interested in.

The special gaming hub from Nubia also returns. It is essentially another startup program that you can switch to get into games quickly. With this you can also switch on the cooling fan and notifications and such. I am still not convinced that the Boost modes do everything to improve game performance, but for some people there may be a placebo effect.

I hoped the air triggers would be a nice addition, but I found that I couldn’t work comfortably with it – I preferred to connect to my Xbox One game pad and smartphone clip because the tactile feedback from the triggers more immersive.

Camera

I was surprised by the quality of the Sony IMX586-equipped camera on the original Red Magic 3, although it had some shortcomings – and the 3S proves to succumb to some of the same pitfalls. There is a capable 48-megapixel sensor in it, which manages to take clear, reasonably clear images. Major changes in lighting, however, and the results will be severely hampered. Despite the limitations, you can take some fantastic photos.

However, there is a new night mode, which is the most surprising addition of new software. It actually provides quite a few extra details to dark scenes. It certainly pales in comparison to the Pixel 4 and many Huawei devices, but if you want to take a photo in the dark, you get a number of adequate images – however, the use of the flash may be justified.

Just like last time, the 16 megapixel selfie camera appears to be one of the weakest I have used on a device with such impressive specifications on paper. The camera app is still frustratingly infertile and has no options, but the Red Magic 3S can get the job done for fast snaps on the move. The power of this phone lies in other areas, which is a fairly reasonable compromise.

Battery

At 5,000 mAh, the Red Magic 3S has a fairly large battery. My use was certainly not heavy, but above average and this is a two-day phone, even with extensive YouTube video playback. I even managed to play a few spells with Call of Duty Mobile without sacrificing the life of the 3S. It is clear that hitting in a large power cell really helps with a longer usability.

Despite the large battery size, the 18 W rechargeable stone feels a bit conservative. It would have been nice to add a slightly faster charger to help you play 100% again and again, but charging at night will still replenish the battery within a reasonable period of time.

Verdict

I would only recommend the Nubia Red Magic 3S to fiery smartphone gamers who have missed the original Red Magic 3, because for me it is stifled by the fact that the competition can offer the same specifications and a better overall experience for a slight bump in price. It also feels like Nubia has adopted a OnePlus approach to their flagship line, after almost six months between releases, there is not much to distinguish between the Red Magic 3 and the 3S.

Gaming phones also still feel peculiar, but it is clear that people buy them and want something different than their smartphone – otherwise this follow-up smartphone simply would not exist. Despite some problems, the value proposition is absolutely exceptional here, because you get virtually the very best hardware for less than $ 500.

My biggest complaint is that I still have the feeling that the OnePlus 7T (or affordable 7 Pro) is a better purchase for most people for a very similar price. It has a decent camera, a better 90Hz panel and perhaps the best software on Android. However, that does not mean that the Nubia Red Magic 3S is not a good purchase. It is certainly worth considering if you want to be able to play on your phone all day without having to take the charger. The software is relatively clean, although outdated, but the overall experience is solid for the ticket price.

Where can I buy the Red Magic 3S?

The Nubia Red Magic 3S is available from Amazon and Nubia directly in three different colors: Mecha Silver, Eclipse Black and Cyber ​​Shade.

