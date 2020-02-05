Nuance beats Q1 profit estimates

Nuance led the profit parade on Wednesday and after the bell published its fiscal results for the first quarter. The speech recognition software giant booked a non-GAAP profit of 27 cents per share on a turnover of $$ 418.3 million.

Wall Street expected a profit of 23 cents per share with a turnover of $ 406.6 million. The shares of Nuance increased by slightly more than 3% in late trading.

Nuance said health care revenue fell by 1% to $ 270.5 million, while operating revenue increased by 7% to $ 138.5 million.

“Our pivot to the cloud was reinforced by the strong cloud growth of Dragon Medical and the remarkable demand from our new cloud solutions, including PowerScribe One and CDE One,” said Mark Benjamin, CEO of Nuance. “We have achieved record revenues in our Enterprise activities and made significant progress with international expansion. Our performance so far this year enables us to reaffirm our sales and ARR prospects for the full year while increasing our EPS guidelines.”

Nuance shares rose more than 3% after hours.

FireEye, which sells security software that helps companies prevent and respond to cyber attacks, reported a net loss of $ 49.2 million, or 23 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings amounted to 7 cents per share on revenue of $ 235 million. Wall Street was looking for a profit of 4 cents per share with a turnover of at least $ 226.6 million.

For the year, FireEye reported a non-GAAP net income per share of 5 cents per share on sales of $ 889 million, an increase of 7% compared to a year ago.

“We continue to accelerate our transformation into a comprehensive security solutions company,” said Kevin Mandia, CEO of FireEye. “Our solutions for higher growth, including Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Mandiant Services, were 59 percent of our invoices in the fourth quarter and increased 23 percent compared to a year ago. We expect these solutions to be our business unit company in 2020. “

In terms of guidance, the company said it expects sales of $ 222 million to $ 226 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts expect a revenue of $ 222.6 million.

Meanwhile, Cognizant reported a fourth quarter net profit of $ 395 million, or 72 cents per share, with revenue of $ 4.3 billion, an increase of 3.8% compared to a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the fourth quarter were $ 1.07 per share.

Wall Street expected Cognizant to report a non-GAAP profit of $ 1.04 per share on sales of $ 4.23 billion.

For 2019, Cognizant reported a net income of $ 1.8 billion, or $ 3.29 per share, on sales of $ 16.8 billion, an increase of 4% compared to 2018.

Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries said the company is starting 2020 with “renewed vigor and optimism” because the company continues to make progress against important initiatives.

Elsewhere, Netgear delivered solid results from the fourth quarter that were strong compared to expectations.

The network company reported a net loss of $ 420 million, or a cent per share, on sales of $ 253 million. The non-GAAP earnings were 34 cents per share.

Wall Street was looking for a profit of 29 cents per share on sales of $ 245.8 million.

For the first quarter, Netgear expects revenues between $ 205 million and $ 220 million, well below analyst estimates for sales of $ 233.8 per share.

Netgear CFO Bryan Murray said the light guidance was due to “fewer shipments from service providers because carriers are waiting for rollout of 5G product offering and our ongoing efforts to balance the channel stock mix with WiFi 6 products.”

Netgear shares fell by nearly 4% after hours.