NTSB investigation scene to determine the cause of the helicopter crash

By Darran Simon, Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) – In its latest broadcast, the pilot of a crashed helicopter that killed nine people, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant, told air traffic control that he wanted to ascend to avoid a layer of cloud, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Monday with.

When air traffic control asked the pilot what he was going to do, there was no response, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy told reporters. The last radar contact was at 9:45 a.m. (12:45 p.m. ET) Sunday, she said.

Radar data indicated that the helicopter rose 2300 feet and made a left turn, she said.

The NTSB, which is investigating the cause of the crash, described the last moments of the helicopter before plunging into a slope in foggy conditions in Calabasas, California. Visibility was so poor on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles police parked their helicopters, said department spokesman Josh Rubenstein.

According to Homendy, the crash broke the helicopter into pieces and created a debris field that spanned 500 to 600 feet.

“There is an impact area on one of the hills and a piece of the tail is down the hill on the left side of the hill,” she said. “The fuselage is over on the other side of the hill, and then the main rotor is about 100 meters behind it.”

When asked about a chance of survival, Homendy said, “It was a pretty devastating accident scene.”

The 41-year-old Bryant and the other passengers traveled to a basketball game in Thousand Oaks, where Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was supposed to play Gianna and train Bryant. Gianna and two teammates were among the victims.

The pilot’s last correspondence

According to Homendy, initial information suggests that the helicopter was flying from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, southeast of Burbank Airport, according to visual flight rules.

In the area around Burbank, the pilot asked to fly according to special visual flight rules, Homendy said. SVFR approval enables a pilot to fly in poorer weather conditions than those permitted by regular visual flight rules (VFR).

Pilots can apply for SVFR clearance before takeoff or during the flight, especially if conditions change suddenly, said CNN transportation analyst Peter Goelz.

While SVFR clearance is “fairly normal,” he said, “it’s not something that is often recommended.”

When the SVFR permit is issued, the pilot will usually have a closer link to air traffic control.

During the pilot’s conversation with air traffic control, they informed the pilot that the traffic had caused a delay, Homendy said.

She said the helicopter circled for 12 minutes until air traffic control approved the special visual flight rules.

According to Homendy, the helicopter flew 1,400 feet into the airspace of Burbank and Van Nuys south and then west.

The pilot requested flight tracking, which is radar support for a flight that helps the pilot avoid traffic to continue flying to Camarillo. However, air traffic control said the helicopter was too low to support flight tracking.

About four minutes later, the pilot said that he was climbing to avoid the cloud layer, she said.

Homendy said the crash created a crater at 1,085 feet above sea level.

Alex Villanueva, sheriff of the Los Angeles District, said the public had shown great interest in getting to the crash site. According to the sheriff, an emergency ordinance was passed that makes unlawful access to the site a criminal offense.

According to Villanueva, deputies patrol the rough terrain on horseback. The area is so difficult to access that the authorities leveled the road to bring a car to the site.

NBA postpones Lakers game after crash

The day after the crash, the National Basketball Association said the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers would be delayed on Tuesday evening. The decision “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization”, which mourns the death of the nine victims, the league said.

The game was scheduled to take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and will be postponed, according to the league.

The Los Angeles County Forensic Office reported Monday that a team of investigators recovered three bodies on Sunday evening before darkness and security concerns stopped searching. It is unclear which victims were recovered.

Children and parents were on board

Bryant and Gianna were accompanied on the flight by John Altobelli, baseball coach of Orange Coast College (OCC), his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Altobelli’s brother CNN said.

Alyssa was Gianna’s teammate, said OCC assistant coach Ron La Ruffa. And Altobelli routinely traveled with his daughter to their basketball games.

OCC President Angelica Suarez said she was devastated by the loss of a “member of our OCC family”.

“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus – a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend,” said Suarez in a statement. “This is a huge loss for our campus community.”

Another parent, Christina Mauser, was also killed in the crash. Mauser was the assistant basketball coach for girls at a private school in Corona del Mar, California.

“My children and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mother in a helicopter crash today,” her husband Matt Mauser wrote on Facebook.

Payton Chester and her mother Sarah Chester were also passengers in the helicopter and died in the crash, Payton’s grandmother Cathy Chester wrote on Facebook.

She said they were on their way to the same basketball game.

The helicopter pilot was Ara Zobayan, a former colleague of the Island Express helicopter company, and a neighbor.

Kurt Deetz, a pilot who had worked with Zobayan on Island Express, said he would rely on Zobayan to fly him.

Zobayan’s neighbor, Robert Sapia, said Zobayan loved his job and would show him photos of celebrities he would fly around, including Bryant.

Zobayan was an instrument certified pilot who, according to the Federal Aviation Administration’s pilot certification database, acquired his commercial pilot license in 2007.

He was also a certified flight instructor for instrument lessons for helicopter pilots, the records show. The database also shows that Zobayan was up to date on the annual medical examinations required by the FAA.

Homendy said Zobayan had a trade certificate and was a certified flight instructor who had 8,200 flight hours from July 2019, she said.

Sikorsky, the helicopter manufacturer, expressed his condolences.

“We have been in contact with the NTSB and are ready to provide help and support to the investigative authorities. … Security is our top priority. If the investigation reveals any actionable findings, we will inform our S-76 customers.”

The helicopter was built in 1991 and, according to the FAA, most recently at Island Express Holding Corp. registered.

In a statement, Island Express Helicopters, owner and operator of the helicopter, said it was “deeply sad” about the crash.

