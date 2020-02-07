NTSB displays image of Kobe Bryant helicopter flying before crash

Calabasas, California (CNN) – An update from the National Transportation Safety Board to the January 26 helicopter crash in which Kobe Bryant and eight other people died in Southern California seems to point the investigation away from engine failure and weather and actions of the pilot, according to an aviation expert.

Friday’s update covered various topics such as the flight history of the pilot and of the Sikorsky S-76B, the weather that morning and the interaction with air traffic controllers.

“These (updates) are usually a bit of a road map of where the investigation is going,” said CNN transport expert Peter Goelz, a former NTSB director. “If there were concerns about the equipment or anything else, this would be mentioned.

“In this case they focused on the weather, they focused on the interaction of the pilot with air traffic control, and in the end I am afraid that the pilot and his decision-making will be in the spotlight.”

The NTSB update focused on the facts of the case, including photos, but did not include an analysis. The board will announce a provision about the cause of the crash in its final report months from now.

“Visible parts of the engines showed no evidence of a non-detained or catastrophic internal malfunction,” the study update said.

The sign said that a witness who was on a mountain bike route reported that he heard the helicopter and saw that the blue and white plane emerged from the clouds and went left to right directly to the left. He thought it was on a “forward and descending trajectory”.

The witness told the investigators that the plane started rolling to the left and he briefly saw his belly. It took just a few seconds for it to crash about 50 feet below him, the update says.

One photo was taken of a drone that researchers flew along the flight path, as recorded by satellite. The image shows the display of the last reported position of the aircraft.

“The last ADS-B target was received at 1,200 feet about 400 feet southwest of the scene of the accident,” said the NTSB.

Another photo, taken by the witness mountain bike route, shows the fire after the plane crashed.

The update found no excellent airworthiness guidelines (no safety notifications about problems with helicopters) and that all inspections on the aircraft were current.

The NTSB noted that pilot Ara Zobayan scored satisfactory scores for maneuvers required in poor visibility conditions. He had skill training in unintentional access to instrument meteorological conditions and unusual posture recovery in May 2019, the update says.

“It really only reinforces the tragic nature of this crash,” Goelz said. “It was a perfectly good helicopter. It was well equipped. And unfortunately it flew in marginal weather.

“And apparently the pilot came into the clouds, he realized he was in a more difficult situation than he had planned and tried to escape. Or he just lost the environmental consciousness.”

The helicopter dropped at a speed of more than 4000 feet per minute immediately before it crashed into a hill, the NTSB said.

The pilot told an air traffic controller that he climbed 4,000 feet above US 101 in Calabasas, NTSB researchers reported. Radar showed that the helicopter reached 2,300 feet in height before making a left turn.

“Eight seconds later, the plane began to descend and the left turn continued,” the report said. “The descent speed increased to more than 4000 feet per minute, the ground speed reached 160 knots.”

Researchers said earlier that the helicopter dropped at a speed of around 2,000 feet per minute.

“Our researchers have already developed a considerable amount of evidence about the circumstances of this tragic crash,” said NTSB Chairman Robert L. Sumwalt in an accompanying statement Friday. “And we are confident that we can determine its cause, as well as all the factors that contributed to it, so that we can make safety recommendations to prevent such accidents.”

In addition to Bryant, 41, and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, 13, the crash claimed the life of Payton Chester, 13; Sarah Chester, 45; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Keri Altobelli, 46; John Altobelli, 56; Christina Mauser, 38; and Zobayan, 50.

The cause of death for all nine victims was determined as blunt trauma, and the way of death was declared an accident, according to the coroner’s office.

The group was expected at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks for a basketball game on the day the helicopter crashed about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

34.136721

-118.661481

.