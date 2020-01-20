NSW Waratahs would welcome Will Skelton again

“There’s always room for him here. We have great locks, but someone like Will will give a lot of presence to a team,” he said.

“He played for the Waratahs before, so if he went back to Australia I would hate it if he went somewhere else.”

Saracen management should speak to players individually this week. The club is still in the race for the fourth title in the Champions League European Cup after beating Racing 92 27-24 on Sunday. However, it cannot be overlooked that coaches and players face difficult decisions.

“It’s a difficult situation, this. I only know what I read in the newspapers, but there may be an opportunity from what I hear,” said Fitzpatrick.

“I know if the teams are relegated they have to try to make some space and since Will is not an Englishman he could fall into that form.”

McCall was open after winning Racing 92 and said changes were inevitable.

“There is no doubt that the number of players we have in our squad will not be the same as we have in the championship next year, for sure,” he said.

“In many ways, this is the end of this era, which goes back to early 2009. We have some time to plan a new era, a new trip, and that’s the optimistic view of it.”

Could Skelton wear a Waratahs jersey again soon? Photo credit: Mark Kolbe

It is not certain whether an Australian homecoming is financially possible for Skelton or whether he and his wife Kate are in demand.

The Waratahs, which will soon announce the signing of the Tongo-Japanese player Siosifa Lisala, have a free spot on their roster. However, it is not clear whether they have the room for a Skelton caliber player, their experience and their market value below their own salary limit.

All Australian super rugby teams are operating under a $ 5.5 million salary cap for 2020. The Waratahs have freed themselves from their salary pressures by leaving Israel Folau, Bernard Foley, Sekope Kepu and Nick Phipps and could therefore spend money ,

At Skelton’s price, which was reported to be around $ 750,000 a season, RA would be forced to cash in almost half. You could also pay more and would have been willing to do so with players like Michael Hooper and Folau.

Saracens’ English stars: Maro Itoje, Jamie George, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola and Owen Farrell play for the disgraced premiership club. Photo credit: Getty

You would also be required to register its availability with the other Australian teams, which gives them the opportunity to also offer talent for Skelton.

Skelton was heavily courted by Johnson and then Wallabies coach Michael Cheika last year, but decided to stay with Saracens for two years.

Johnson confirmed that there was an appetite to resume these talks, but also that he had to cut wages.

“We have a realistic chance at some point of bringing him back if he wants to come back,” he told the Australian.

Skelton made a try on his test debut in 2014. Photo credit: AP

“He’ll make a decision about what he’s doing it for. Is it money or is it a career? So he has to make it clear to us.

“We won’t compete for the money for us. We will make a good offer. But I only want people in the country who want to make a difference. Apparently he said the right things, but to be fair, he always tried to keep his contract (with Saracens). “

If he wanted to stay in Europe, Skelton’s most likely destination would be France, as many premiership clubs are already too close to their own salary cap.

On Sunday, Saracens apologized in a 180-degree turn for the club’s violations under former chairman Nigel Wray, who defended his co-investment plans with leading players like Owen Farrell, Billy, and Mako Vunipola. It was these arrangements that led to the first violations of the Premiership’s investigations.

“The Saracens board wants to apologize unconditionally for the mistakes that were made in relation to the salary caps,” the club said in a statement.

“Our goal is to restore trust and confidence. The first step was to appoint a new independent chairman (Neil Golding) to lead the corporate governance reform and ensure that past mistakes will not be repeated in the future open and open discussions with PRL We have accepted the unprecedented level of automatic relegation from the premiership towards the end of the 2019-2020 season.

“We understand that this decision will be difficult for the Saracen family to accept. The board must embody the club’s values, learn from its mistakes so that the club can return more. It is in the interests of the Premiership and English rugby.” Take this crucial step to ensure that everyone can focus on the rugby that we all love.

“We hope that we can now begin to restore confidence and, over time, build confidence in PRL, its stakeholders and the wider rugby community.”

The club had already received a 35 point deduction and a £ 5.36 million ($ 10.15 million) fine for exceeding the $ 13 million cap for each of the last three seasons.

They were asked by the other Premiership teams – through the Premiership Rugby Limited joint venture – to open their books for full review and to return two of their Premiership titles or to accept relegation. The club opted for the latter.

Georgina Robinson is the chief rugby reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

