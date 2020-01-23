NSW Junior gets to invite Augusta

The tournament is the only competitive opportunity for women to play the famous Augusta National facility and has been a goal for Kim in recent years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled. I can’t wait to play there,” she said. “It is a place everyone dreams of.

“I just missed it last year, so this is a big goal I was hoping for.

“I saw the other girls upload Insta stories and posts with their invitations, which was so cool and knowing that I would get one by the end of this week. It’s unreal.”

Kim was seen as one of the future stars of Australian golf and reached the Australian amateur semi-final in Royal Queensland last week.

She started playing golf in Strathfield before moving to Oatlands. Today she calls her home club Avondale and was identified by Golf NSW as a 15 year old.

“Dad just made me play golf and I liked it,” said Kim.

She won the Karrie Webb Scholarship last year to join the Australian legend for one of the majors, and was lucky when Hannah Green won the women’s PGA championship at Hazeltine National in Minnesota.

“I’ve been in the same house as Hannah all week. It was the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen and it was amazing that she won,” said Kim. “So inspiring.

“It only made me think that I can do it too.

“If you think Hannah only had the same scholarship a few years before me, it made me go the same way, and this tournament [in Augusta] is another milestone along the way.”

Loading

Kim attended the celebration of the 18th Green, but she will now play a place Green still dreams of playing in Augusta.

By the time her official invitation arrives, Kim may have added another title to continue. She will play against NSW teammate Kelsey Bennett in the 36-hole final of the NSW Women’s Amateur Championship in St. Michael on Friday.

“I was really looking forward to this week. I just wanted to play well and give myself the chance to win because I was second last year,” said Kim. “But then the invitation came and it was so exciting, but it also made it more determined to play well this week.”

Race author for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sports

Loading