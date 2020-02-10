NSW buckles under the heaviest rain in 30 years

Flood warnings are prevalent throughout New South Wales as pouring rains permeate the Greater Sydney area and huge waves hit the coast.

It continued to rain on Monday as the Weather Bureau warned towns and cities in the areas of north-west, central and east of New South Wales, including Grafton, Armidale, Orange, Yass, Tamworth and Parkes, of severe thunderstorms and strong winds ,

Dam levels have risen by at least 20 percent after weekend floods, with Sydney experiencing the biggest drenching in up to three decades.

The Warragamba Dam, which supplies 80 percent of the water in Sydney, could soon have a capacity of 70 percent. A few days ago it was 42 percent.

The Prospect Dam is over 90 percent full, while the Woronora Dam in southern Sydney is almost 60 percent full and jumps 25 percent.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the four-day rainstorm with 391.6 millimeters of rainfall across the region was the hardest since 1990.

Some areas had recorded up to 700 millimeters of precipitation since last Wednesday. At the weekend alone, Robertson had 500 millimeters in the southern highlands.

Work to restore power to 16,500 customers continues. Yesterday’s storm cut power to 93,000 homes and businesses. While 76,500 customers are back in operation, many hours of work are still required to remedy the 1,150 electrical dangers in the network. Please #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/wnCuPUOAi1

– Endeavourenergy (Endeavourenergy) February 10, 2020

Acting manager of the NSW Bureau of Meteorology, Jane Golding, said the weather and its impact on NSW mimicked a low on the east coast.

“There has been exceptionally high rainfall across the New South Wales coast last week,” she said.

The rain has also fallen in parts of the drought-stricken NSW, including the northwest slopes, which were up to 100 millimeters long.

“This is more rain than in a few years,” said Ms. Golding.

The deluge also brought enough rain to finally wipe out the “Mega Blaze” of Gospers Mountain northwest of Sydney. The fire has set fire to more than 512,000 hectares since it was lit by lightning strikes in a remote forest area on October 26.

“The fire in the Gospers Mountains … was officially stopped this morning at 8:20 am due to heavy rain,” said RFS spokesman James Morris.

“A very harmful and destructible fire … some of these communities are obviously pleased with the rain they have had and will now start to rebuild.”

The downpour also extinguished the Erskine Creek and Currowan fires.

But while the rain was a treat for fighting bushfires, it was so violent that people were caught by rising rivers and floods.

On Monday afternoon, NSW police stopped looking for a man who was reported missing on Sunday after his car was blown up by a dam in Galston Gorge in northern Sydney.

“Officials from the Kuring-Gai Police Area Command and SES visited the site and searched the water by boat, but nothing was found,” the police said.

“Police divers and special officers from the rescue and bomb disposal department were there to assist, but were unable to conduct a full underwater search due to the circumstances.”

The police still want to hear from someone who saw a silver Mercedes being swept away at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

How much #rain has fallen in #NSW in the past 24 hours? Check out this animation to see where the rain fell. You can find more information on our observation page: https://t.co/AhIgy7Jt6r pic.twitter.com/h4eGEPZGw1

– Meteorology Bureau, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) February 10, 2020

Another 200 people were saved after being flooded since the rain started on Friday.

The NSW SES responded to around 10,000 calls for help and unusual requests from the Sydney-Sierre to work from home on Monday if this was possible as part of the cleanup.

“It has been hit everywhere and it is difficult to determine where it is worst,” said Matt Kirby of SES.

The Australian Insurance Council has already declared the weekend a “disaster”. Around 10,000 claims were filed on Sunday.

The weather has also caused major disruption to the streets and public transport in Sydney. According to Howard Collins, Chief Operating Officer of Transport for NSW, most of the services were affected.

A landslide in Leura has blocked the Blue Mountains line west of Springwood. It will be closed for several days, said Mr. Collins.

Four people were hospitalized on Sunday afternoon after a tree fell on their car in Sydney’s central business district. A 16-year-old boy was treated for broken ribs after being trapped between rubble in the Hunter’s Allyn River.

On Monday afternoon, more than 100,000 NSW residents remained without electricity.

These included more than 85,000 Ausgrid customers – primarily in Northern Sydney and on the NSW Central Coast – and 16,000 Endeavor Energy customers.

51,000 customers were again supplied with electricity, but 89,000 are still without electricity, especially in Sydney’s north, northern beaches, eastern suburbs as well as in the south and southwest. the Central Coast & Newcastle. The blackouts will continue for the next few days as we recover from the storm. Pic.twitter.com/Wj0h54Kd0N

– Ausgrid (@Ausgrid) February 10, 2020

Dozens of schools are closed across the state and there are eight evacuation orders.

The rivers Hawkesbury-Nepean, Georges, Parramatta and Colo have all overflowed and caused localized flooding, the ABC reported.

Evacuation orders were issued to suburbs such as Moorebank, Chipping Norton and Milperra as the Georges River rose to an unprecedented level.

On Sunday night, the residents of the Narrabeen Lagoon fled Sydney’s northern beaches when their coastal properties were in danger. They have since been told that it is safe to return.

The system that brought the torrential rain brought up to 150 millimeters of rain to the south coast before it weakened and passed into Victoria on Monday afternoon.

The office had previously issued a severe weather warning to people in Victoria – particularly in East Gippsland – which has since been canceled.

Melbourne is expected to receive up to four millimeters of rain, and the wind will ease in the late afternoon.

-with AAP