NSR warns that volunteers may not help you in hazardous areas

NORTH VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – A warning from the busiest search and rescue team in the province as we face some messy and cold weather this weekend and until next week.

The local mountains see different levels for an avalanche risk and the trails are incredibly icy.

North Shore Rescue, which has consistently set records for calls in recent years, wants to let people know if they are going to an area with a high avalanche hazard or are too dangerous for their volunteers, then they have won.

The team follows the weather and keeps a close eye on the situation, but team leader Mike Danks says they don’t risk the lives of their members.

“Of course we will do as much as possible for you, but there have been rescues where we had to wait for the conditions to improve before people were sent to that location. But if you go outside the border area of ​​the local ski hill, if you want, you go in initiated the uncontrolled avalanche terrain, which is when you must ensure that you have sufficient training to travel on that terrain, that you understand the potential for avalanches there, avoid avalanche terrain as much as possible, and understand how to to make sure you have a transceiver, a probe and a shovel with you. “

This also means that a rescue cannot be immediate and may take days, depending on the situation.

“I think a good example of that is the avalanche we had at Runner Peak last year. There was a huge avalanche risk then. In fact, we had to stop crews from going back into the field and we had to wait an extra day for the conditions to improve before people were sent in. It is not something that we consider in all ways, but again, rescuer safety is of the utmost importance in these situations and therefore we really hope that people take into account the area in which they are moving and what the avalanche risk at that time is for that area, “explains Danks.

He explains that they were never used to this, but the increasing number of insidious calls has made it difficult.

“That is something we are really looking at now, because the avalanche danger is escalating, which has a huge impact on the rescue operation that is going to happen, because we are really limiting the number of people entering that site and there are times when the avalanche risk is too great , that we will not place people in that area. People really have to think twice about where they are going and what they may be starting to do, because if it is too dangerous, we simply cannot send people in. “

As always, Danks says it is crucial that you have the right equipment and that someone knows where you are and when you are at home.

So far, NSR has handled six phone calls this year, which is slower than years ago.