NRL announces three-day league festival in Bega to help fight forest fires

“We were prepared when it started. So we all thought let’s jump in the truck and see if anyone needed help. They were happy to see us because they needed all the help they could get. They were pretty thin in numbers. ” there, which was pretty sad to see, “he said.” I don’t think I’ve seen anyone under 40 … we’re talking about retirees, they’ve tried over and over again, so we’ve been very active since we got back. “

Loading

“The people who were there, the early hours from morning to night … their hard work they were doing was pretty inspiring and I was able to draw strength from it and that made me be out there and help.”

Tamou said the fact that the NRL and its club are trying to help those affected by the bushfire is “good feeling” and the creation of the festival is “good to see”.

Greenberg said the announcement was part of the rugby league’s coordinated response to the bushfire crisis, which would include expanding the regional Road to Regions campaign. The effort will contribute to a dedicated round of Bushfire appeals in the first week of the 2020 season.

“This is more than a game – this will be an event to strengthen the community spirit

the many voluntary and selfless helpers who gave so much during the recent disaster and

Bring dollars back to the local economy, “said Greenberg.” Nothing brings communities together like Rugby League, our game is part of the social fabric of these cities. “

State member for Bega Andrew Constance said the match would help boost the city’s morale.

“This will bring some urgently needed encouragement to the community and will continue to get the best out of people,” he said.

Bega Mayor Kristy McBain encouraged people to stay overnight to help the region recover from the devastation.

“Our economy has suffered a significant slump in a number of industries,” she said. “It is important that we continue to take measures to provide some level of security to local jobs and the families who support them.”