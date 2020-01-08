Loading...

The NRL still has to decide whether donations come from ticket sales or fundraisers on site. Greenberg said the move came after realizing that many players were directly affected by the bushfires due to community relationships.

“We know that the rugby league is an integral part of these communities and we can make a real difference when our different bodies work together as a unit, and that’s what we do from the country rugby league to our elite NRL Clubs, “he said.

David Trodden, chief executive officer of the NSWRL, said that many Origin players had visited bushfire-affected areas before Christmas and expressed a desire to do more in the past few weeks.

“The rugby league is part of the social fabric of so many of these communities,” he said. “We owe it to these communities to make a practical difference.”

According to Trodden, the state leagues, the NRL, the clubs and the players’ association have joined forces to support the game’s response to the bushfires.

“We are committed to supporting those in the affected communities who can and want to play the game they love and can do so in the coming season,” he said.

Some clubs have also taken individual measures to support efforts to fight the bushfire.

The Bulldogs next to the Canterbury League Club donated $ 50,000 for recovery, while Wests Tigers raised $ 20,000 for the Australian Red Cross through a silent auction.

With Penrith’s support James Tamou, the Panthers organized a special open training session at the Panthers Stadium to collect donations for the RFS.

Cronulla full-back Chad Townsend and Dragons Center Euan Aitken auctioned off their jerseys to raise money for the fire department, while former Jillaroo Allana Ferguson raised over $ 50,000 online for the south coast town of Lake Conjola.