NRL 2020 | Try telling Issac Luke that the All Stars game means nothing

On Tuesday, Luke was named alongside Kalyn Ponga, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jesse and Kenny Bromwich and Nelson Asofa-Solomona for, among other things, the game on February 22 against the Indigenous All Stars.

The indigenous team will feature Latrell Mitchell in his first fullback game, as well as Souths teammates Alex Johnston and James Roberts, Jack Wighton and Josh Addo-Carr.

“I remember last year when we had the All Stars game and my wife [Mickayela] kept asking me if I was fine because the game was important to me,” Luke said to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

“I’m a proud Maori man, I’m Maori, and I’ve wanted this jersey since I was little. My older brother Raymond played for them against the Cook Islands in 2010.

“The kiwi jersey is definitely up. I don’t know if it will be my last jersey. I hope not. I haven’t spoken to ‘Madge’ [Michael Maguire, New Zealand coach] for a while. I do.” I would love to play for the kiwifruit again, but if not I am happy with what I have already achieved. ”

Luke knows if he can play football regularly with his new club, St. George Illawarra. That will increase his chances of an international recall.

The hooker joined his teammates in Batemans Bay on Tuesday, where the club started its Bushfire Relief Tour. Late Tuesday the club found accommodation for some of the players who were unable to get to Narooma and Bermagui near Bodalla due to a double death.

Even though Luke has a one-year contract, he would love to play beyond this season.

Luke will not throw No. 9 and the new hooker Cameron McInnes away from the start, but will compete against Maguires Wests Tigers on time for the season opener.

Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley is looking forward to seeing Mitchell in jersey # 1 before making the final move to defender for his new club South Sydney.

Daley told the Herald and Age at the weekend about the possible suspension of the anthem, which will be discussed at the ARL commission next month: “If the boys feel that the anthem is not being played, I will support them. If you’re talking about other games it’s a different topic, but is there a need for this game to play it? I don’t know, but I’m in the corner with what the boys want to do. ”

Native All Stars: Josh Addo-Carr, Adam Elliott, Blake Ferguson, Andrew Fifita, David Fifita, Wade Graham, Ryan James, Josh Kerr, Alex Johnston, Latrell Mitchell, Tyrone Peachey, Nathan Peats, Jesse Ramien, James Roberts, Tyrone Roberts, Cody Walker, Joel Thompson, Connor Watson and Jack Wighton

NZ Maori All Stars: Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Adam Blair, Jesse Bromwich, Kenny Bromwich, Corey Harawira-Naera, Jahrome Hughes, Issac Luke, the British Nikora, Kodi Nikorima, Kalyn Ponga, the Kevin Proctor, Bailey Simonsson, Brandon Smith, Brad Takairangi, James Tamou and Zane Tetevano, Dylan Walker, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak