NRL 2020 | Russell Crowe makes the Latrell Mitchell deal - all he has to do now is sign the contract

As the Herald revealed for the first time, Mitchell has agreed a deal with the Rabbitohs for 2020 worth around $ 580,000. The roosters have paid him just over $ 116,000 since November 1 and are still making noise when it comes to wanting the money back before he is released.

The southern states have the option to sign Mitchell for $ 800,000 in 2021. The deadline ends on June 30th to decide whether you want to keep it.

This is the sticking point between Souths and Mitchell’s new manager Matt Rose. This is the reason why the contract has not yet been concluded.

Mitchell certainly wants Souths to sign him sooner than later for 2021, as other clubs are working so far in advance of their salary limit due to the game’s chaotic contract system.

Still, the southern states hoped to sign and register the weekend contract so Mitchell could start training on Monday, although this seems unlikely.

The deal is a significant win for the southern states, no matter how they see it, because they have all the cards in hand.

If they decide in the middle of the next season that they don’t want him, that he is out of shape, or that he has a serious injury, they can continue without pain.

For Mitchell, this doesn’t mean the security of Roosters’ offer to extend the contract by $ 1.6 million, and the four-year $ 4 million that the West Tigers have had on the table since November.

Other club bosses and player agents were stunned and wondered how Souths got away with it.

But if there’s anything you can learn about Mitchell’s future from the two-month circus, it’s that he’s his own man who makes his own decisions.

“Nothing has been official yet,” he said of his Instagram account. “But my stay with the roosters is over. Continue with the next chapter, wherever that may be.”

Strangely enough, the Roosters seem determined to work on Souths for Mitchell’s signature – though they’ve been playing hard with him since he declined their first offer and demanded that he disappear from their books by January 1st.

Clubs that are reimbursed for money that they have already paid to a player are almost unknown. The same applies to the transfer fees in the NRL.

But the Roosters are saddened by how the process was worked out when Mitchell switched managers from Wayde Rushton to Rose and then asked for a free week of training, with his future undecided.

Ultimately, the person who makes the most important call is the Salary Cap Auditor Richard Gardham. The southern states expect him to register the treaty in the coming days.

When that finally happens, attention is quickly drawn to the season’s most fascinating subplot: where Mitchell is playing and how well he is playing there.

Adam Doueihi was in an excellent position for Souths towards the end of last season

He has spoken about his desire for a fullback, though he never did, but there are doubts about his fitness in such a challenging position, especially after an extended off-season. Adam Doueihi was also a revelation to Souths late last season.

The center remains Mitchell’s most likely location, while Braidon Burns moves to the wing, which could potentially throw Alex Johnston out the door to the Tigers or Titans.

Still, the thought that Mitchell, like so many other indigenous players before him, wears the best sweater for Souths is too tempting to ignore.

When he was first associated with Souths last May, he made fun of the suggestion to come to the club and said it would be too daunting to follow in the footsteps of his idol Greg Inglis, but he did the potential to have the same impact on the field as well.

Now that Mitchell is set for 2020, the southern states will continue to work on the Titan to find the player they really need: center forward Jai Arrow.

Officials were confident of securing both at the beginning of the week. When it turned out that the titans had dug in and refused to exchange players, the southern states moved to Mitchell as long as they could.

Souths has no plans to get Arrow early, but admit that it won’t be as easy as they originally thought.

Of course, Mitchell’s signing will add another entry to the Book of Feuds that the Crowe band hired die-hard fan Mark Courtney when he bought the club in 2006.

Rabbitoh’s followers bombarded Ron Coote with hate mail when he left Redfern for the Eastern Suburbs in 1972, including one from a gypsy who cursed him. It didn’t work since Coote was a cornerstone of the Tri-Colors Premiership from 1974 to 1975.

Roosters chairman Nick Politis called club pin-up Craig Wing a “show pony” when the halfback led a media conference with Crowe in 2008 to announce his “homecoming” to Souths, where he began his career.

More recently, the cocks Luke Keary and Angus Crichton have lured the Anzac parade. Now the rabbits have one back and it is one of the biggest fish of them all.

Souths is hosting the Roosters on round three at ANZ Stadium on a Friday night, and the machinations and falsehoods that have landed in Redfern over the past two months will be firmly anchored in many people’s minds.

Andrew Webster is chief sports journalist for the Sydney Morning Herald.

