Nr. 1 concept prospect Alexis Lafreniere heads CHL / NHL Top perspectives Game | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Instead, the resident of Saint-Eustache, Que. Because of all the inconveniences he felt might help Canada to win gold at the event under 20 in the Czech Republic.

Just like he has always done.

“He does it all the time,” says Dan Marr, NHL’s director of Central Scouting. “It is good to see it and it is good to see it on an international stage, but if you have his talent with the speed, skills, cleverness, struggle, struggle, perseverance, the will to be the best to be, the will to win … it shines through. You like to see that. The only thing it does is confirm everything everyone has thought of him.

“He confirms it every time he’s on ice.”

Lafreniere and the rest of the junior hockey elite, the eligible talent, will get another chance to shine on a big stage Thursday during the annual Kubota CHL / NHL Top Prospects Game.

“It’s fun to play with them and play against them,” said the Rimouski Oceanic star after Wednesday’s on and off ice tests. “It’s nice to just be with guys like that and enjoy my time here.”

Lafreniere, the top rated North American skater from Central Scouting, leads the entire CHL with 24 goals and 73 points in just 34 games, despite missing nine games while he was with Canada for the juniors in the world.

He was named MVP tournament after four goals and six assists in five outings – Lafreniere missed two games with that knee problem – and added even more distance between himself and the rest of the design field.

“The divorce was (already) there,” Marr said. “The QMJHL, they make it difficult for him. Nobody gives him an easy ride. He is suspended. He is willing to defend himself, and he does. He is shown on every level, every event, he can be a difference .

“He knows what needs to happen and he can go out and let that happen. There aren’t many players who can take control of a game, take control of a situation as they can. “

Lafreniere said the physical side – he put a crushing body check on his first shift back from an injury in a quarter-final romp over Slovakia – is an important part of his overall makeup.

“Being physical helps you get into the games, especially in the beginning,” said the six-foot-one, 196-pound teenager from a suburb just outside of Montreal. “It’s good to be physical and try to get momentum for you.”

The other players of the Canadian junior world team participating in Thursday’s showcase are center Quinton Byfield, the number 2 North American skater of Central Scouting, defender Jamie Drysdale (No. 3), ahead of Dawson Mercer (No. 6) and Nico Daws, the top of the continent goalkeeper.

The last four are all on Team Red, while Lafreniere defends Team White.

“Maybe a few beeps,” Lafreniere said with a smile. “We’ll see how it goes.”

“He’s so good,” said 17-year-old Drysdale about Lafreniere. “It wouldn’t surprise me if he does something spectacular.”

Marr warned that although the game is an important step in a player’s concept year, it is never a make-or-break scenario.

“You are talking about the most talented players in the country in this age group,” he said. “We want them to show their individual skills – what they can do best – and they are encouraged to do that.

“It’s a slightly different environment. They have the green light.”

Cole Perfetti, ranked as the number 4 North American skater, can’t wait to get started.

“It’s big,” said the OHL Saginaw Spirit center. “Many big names have played in this game.”

Prince Albert Raiders defender Kaiden Guhle added that he was competing for NHL scouts who might not have seen him play in the WHL in person.

“It’s great,” said Guhle, turning 18 on Friday. “It is an honor to be chosen.”

While standing clearly above the rest of the field, Lafreniere constantly pushes himself against contemporaries. He has nothing to gain by being here – there is no place higher than number 1 – but the internal drive that has brought him so far cannot be turned off.

He pushed himself, as usual, into Wednesday testing and continues to refine his game at every turn.

“I have good people around me,” Lafreniere said. “I’m just trying to keep working on everything. I still want to improve everything. “

Lafreniere and his world junior teammates have hardly had time to put their feet on the ground. He had a few days off after the long flight home from Europe, but was immediately back in the QMJHL in the weekend with a goal and two assists.

“It has been a pretty crazy month, but it has really been a lot of fun,” Lafreniere said. “I had the chance to win gold with a great group.

“It was a dream come true.”

But also undoubtedly only one of many on his checklist.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 15, 2020.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press