NPR publisher: NPR

About 450 Havasupai live in the remote Supai Village at the foot of the Grand Canyon. The trunk received broadband access for the first time in 2019.

Laurel Morales / KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Laurel Morales / KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk

Laurel Morales / KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk

At the end of last year, many listeners and readers were right to object when NPR published statistics showing the variety of its on-air sources and did not include a category for indigenous or indigenous sources because the numbers were so low.

Keith Woods, now NPR’s Chief Diversity Officer, admitted back then that the numbers should have been included anyway. He said that among the five radio programs whose sources were recorded in 2018 (using sample weeks), “local sources were 1% or less, with the exception of Weekend All Things Considered, where 3% of the sources were Native American. ”

The issues raised by the controversy prompted us to take a closer look at NPR’s reporting on native issues, including the number of articles in recent years and how NPR behaves with some best practices metrics. This includes citing native sources when reporting native problems. (This is a best practice for all reporting practices. Reporters should do everything they can to help people who are involved or affected by problems speak for themselves instead of talking about or quoting others.) Another metric, that we looked at is the incidence native sources were identified by their specific tribal identification according to the guidelines of the Associated Press Stylebook. The Native American Journalists Association has more.

With the support of NPR’s Research, Archives, and Data Strategy Team (RAD), in 2018 and 2019, we discussed reports on native and indigenous communities in the U.S. and Canada that appeared in NPR’s five news magazines and in digital reports on npr. org were published calendar years. We looked at all of the stories, not just sample weeks.

An important note: the numbers do not represent NPR’s actual reporting as they do not contain any audio stories that can be heard on Here and Now. This show is a joint production by NPR and Boston broadcaster WBUR, and their stories are not included in NPR’s RAD database (although they are confusingly linked to NPR.org). In addition, our overview is only for national reporting by NPR. A number of public radio stations across the country reliably report on indigenous and indigenous communities. The tribes own and operate important stations, and organizations like Native Voice One spread the work of local producers across the country.

Looking at NPR’s five news magazines and NPR’s digital stories, reporting on Native Americans and Native Americans increased in 2019 over the previous year. NPR published 86 articles in 2019, compared to 70 in 2018. (If we include articles on indigenous communities in Central and South America, it was 96 and 73, respectively.) About a quarter of the articles in 2019 were reported by NPR staff, including member stations of the collaborative Mountain West News Bureau, which was expanded in 2019.

Of the 86 stories in 2019, 76% contained native votes (we couldn’t make a decision for one story). In the stories with native voices, certain tribal associations were included in 89% of the cases. In 2018, 80% of the stories included direct quotes from native speakers (four stories included sources whose affiliation could not be determined), and 88% of these speakers were identified by a particular tribal association.

<noscript><iframe title="Native Voices in NPR Stories about Native Topics" aria-label="Interactive donut chart" id="datawrapper-chart-uKnM0" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/uKnM0/1/" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" height="593"></noscript>

The number of stories without a native voice seemed to be high. However, many of these stories were book reviews, legal decisions, or conversations between a moderator and a single source, often a reporter from another news agency reporting a story.

Numbers, of course, cannot give a complete picture of network coverage. With so many stories, a qualitative assessment is more difficult to create.

As far as we have remembered the past two years, our office has heard specific concerns about three stories dealing with Native American issues. This column detailed concerns about a report on the Indian Child Protection Act of December 17, 2018. We also heard of a mistake in this corrected piece, which initially described the Navajo nation as a “group” rather than the nation that it is.

And a listener reached out when the minutes of that conversation initially indicated that the guest spoke a “foreign” language. As can be seen from the minutes, the guest spoke Yurok, a language native to the United States. Laura Soto-Barra, head of NPR’s Research, Archives & Data Strategy Group, which oversees the transcripts, said the label was a mistake.

I asked Brian Bull, a reporter from the NPR member station KLCC in Eugene, Oregon, for his thoughts on reporting on NPR as a whole. Bull, a registered member of the Nez Perce Tribe, has been working in public service broadcasting, including at NPR, for more than two decades and is therefore familiar with reporting.

Bull believes that NPR’s coverage of indigenous and indigenous communities in the main non-native media is “most cultural, sensitive and responsive” and covers a range of topics, many of which are very complex and I agree. ”

He said NPR generally did a good job highlighting important issues, including contract issues and missing and murdered indigenous women. In much of his reporting, NPR has chosen a journalistic approach that focuses on problem solving, unlike some other outlets where he does hit and run reporting on reservations and tribal communities that share the same “depressing suicide statistics” be cited, poverty, unemployment, lack of education, inadequate health care. “NPR, he said, reported proactive actions by the natives themselves, such as a self-defense class led by local women for local women and a Navajo midwife who trains other Navajo nation women to become doulas.

The reporting also covered the arts and history.

Jason DeRose, chief of the Western NPR office, edits the vast majority of the stories reported about the beat. He said he was in fact striving to limit broadband coverage on a Havasupai reservation on the Grand Canyon and Navajo Nation grounds, which are converting to renewable energy. In addition, violence against indigenous people and indigenous women continues to be reported.

DeRose called indigenous peoples and “severely underserved communities in America”. He took over reporting oversight a decade ago, and “Before I do, I don’t know anyone else is doing this,” he said. His lobbying for internal stories and his frequent requests to member station reporters to provide him with stories for national news magazines have resulted in more coverage, he said. According to the numbers we compiled, NPR had 55 articles on this topic in 2008 and 59 in 2009.

Graham Lee Brewer, a Cherokee Nation member who works as an editor for High Country News and also reports regularly for NPR, said DeRose was “very keen” to include as many indigenous stories as possible given the workload. Brewer, who also serves on the board of directors of the Native American Journalists Association, said NPR does not “fall into many of the stereotypes and tropes found in other countries among national news organizations”. Nonetheless, he said, NPR’s reporting still has the focus of “an outsider thinking.”

This idea was confirmed by Tristan Ahtone, Associate Editor for Indigenous Affairs at High Country News, and the President of the Native American Journalists Association. Ahtone, a member of the Kiowa tribe, has also reported for NPR in the past. He said that NPR reporting is often a community rather than a community.

Laurel Morales, a reporter from Tempe, Arizona, based in Flagstaff, member of the KJZZ station, works with DeRose to share many stories about local communities that land on NPR. She said she tries to avoid stereotypical tropes by working hard to “not keep returning to the same sources so I speak to individuals and not generalize”. She talks about certain individuals identified by tribal affiliation and avoids suggesting that they are representative of “all Native Americans.”

“I think it’s important to treat each story case by case rather than saying, ‘Oh, I want to report alcoholism in the Indian country.’ That’s not how I do my reporting: “Oh, they’re opening a treatment center in Holbrook. Why? Why are they doing this? “And from there.”

Avoiding some generalizations can be a challenge, she added, if she only has four minutes to tell a complicated story and yet want to acknowledge the “multigenerative trauma that many tribes have experienced”.

Reporters Brian Bull, Brewer, and Morales identified one area in which NPR could improve: hiring newsroom staff who are local. According to the latest figures that NPR made available to us, only one person from the NPR newsroom was identified by 416 employees as Native American or Alaskan Native in the 2019 financial year.

Locals and natives feel that newsrooms, not just the NPRs, “find it difficult to trust the locals to tell their own stories,” Bull said.

He called the “meager number” of national indigenous and indigenous public radio reporters a “riddle” and added, “We are out here, we are practicing.” And he added, “There is an argument that an indigenous person can open doors in history.” The potential payout of more local reporters in the workforce was “authenticity and accessibility to tribal communities that may otherwise be suspicious of how the media as a whole has reported”.

Morales, who is not a local journalist and has been reporting on local communities for about 10 years, said: “It would really be advisable for NPR to hire a full-time journalist who is a Native American.” She said, “More and more we have to ask ourselves, am I the right person to tell this story?”

There are two sides to this argument, she said: “There are advantages to not coming from a place and having a fresh perspective. And I think there is also a very strong argument for someone who has lived history and experiences and the realities they report. “

For Brewer, the public education system failed: “It took my story and it took my story from you too. So it is not surprising that the colonial establishment does not want to talk about genocide with its children, the genocide it has “But that’s all part of our understanding of these communities.” That’s why, he said, “I think it’s so important to hire indigenous people to protect their own communities.”

Editor DeRose said, at least for NPR, that there is no lack of trust when it comes to native reporters reporting on their own communities. “It can lead to more informed reporting,” he said. “We appreciate people who know something about people they report about.”

He said he was actively looking for stories “from local reporters about local peoples”. It would be good to add a Native American worker, but it would not be enough, he said. “We should have more than one, we should have producers and editors and reporters.”

This desire for more resources is one that I often hear at NPR, a request for an additional reporter here, another editor there. While newsroom efforts to improve coverage of these historically undercover communities are an important trend, adding more editorial resources should also be a priority here.

Addendum: As we worked on this column, we learned that the NAJA is completing its own assessment of how a number of important news agencies, including NPR, handle indigenous and indigenous affairs. The database of NPR articles used was relatively small compared to ours, but one result was encouraging: In the five news items examined, NPR was at the top in terms of the ratio of domestic and domestic sources cited in articles compared to non-native sources Swell.

Christine Trudeau, a registered citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is a member of the Board of Directors of NAJA and a former NPR intern. Trudeau, currently a freelance journalist, worked on the NAJA study and praised NPR for publishing its statistics on the diversity of on-air sources, even though they were “pretty horrible”. She added: “If you look at the expansion of the Indian state and think about how each and every nation is a sovereign nation, it means that it is a separate government: that’s 574 nationwide recognized tribes, that is 109 state recognized sovereign nations. So there is only a lot out there in terms of diversity and in terms of public understanding of this complexity. “

The link to the full study is here.

Special thanks to the Research, Archives & Data Strategy Team from NPR.