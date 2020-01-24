NPR full interview with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: NPR

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the State Department press briefing room in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images



Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images

In an interview with Mary Louise Kelly, co-moderator of All Things Considered, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked questions about U.S. politics in Iran and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Mary Louise Kelly: Secretary of State, nice to see you.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo: Nice to be with you. Thanks for having me on the show.

Let’s start with Iran. What is the plan? And as far as diplomacy is concerned, is there a serious initiative to reopen diplomacy with Iran?

That is why we have been intensely involved in diplomacy since the first day of the Trump administration. We have formed a coalition that works together – Gulf States, Israel, many European countries – to achieve the three key results we are looking for.

But regarding the U.S. engagement with Iran, are there any talks, a plan for talks?

You know, we never talk about private conversations, but diplomatic efforts on this front have been vigorous, robust, and extremely successful. We have formed a significant coalition that has put pressure on the Iranian regime to do what we have been asked to do: stop uranium processing, reprocess plutonium, stop its missile program and stop developing its missile program. President Trump made it clear that there will be no nuclear program to deliver these weapons around the world. And finally, to convince them that their model, the proxy model they used to carry out terror campaigns, attacks in Europe, and attacks here in Washington, DC, is intolerable.

You use the word pressure. This is the maximum pressure campaign President Trump launched a year and a half ago when he pulled out of the nuclear business. But in the year and a half, Iran has behaved more provocatively and not less. So does maximum pressure work?

Absolutely works. To put it in context, that’s 40 years. If you say worse, they held American hostages at our embassy in Tehran. They had our sailors kneeling. The previous government gave them billions and billions of dollars to back up exactly what they are doing today. When we took office, much work was required to fundamentally transform the diplomatic, military and economic landscape. So it didn’t happen right away, but we’ve made tremendous progress in delivery –

But last year they targeted tankers in the Gulf. They shot down a US drone and attacked Saudi oil factories. Is that the desired result?

No of course not. Of course, we don’t want them to do these things. And we increased the cost of it. The response from the previous government, when it took these actions, was to reward them – reward them, give them billions of billions of dollars so that countries can trade with them and do all the things you see today Impact, the tail, the end result of what the previous government calls the activity we see today. The money that Hezbollah, Hamas and the Shiite militias have drawn in Iraq is a direct result of the funds made available to them in the eight years before we took office. We turn it around. We have reduced resources. We saw it. You have less dollars available. This is starting to make real decisions to the Iranian regime. And you can see it too. You can see the protests within Iran. You can see that the Iranian people are not happy with their own government if they have to increase fuel costs. Anything that undermines this regime’s ability to put the American people at risk comes as a direct result of President Trump’s strategy.

President Trump’s strategy included withdrawing from the nuclear deal. Iran has come closer to nuclear weapons capability since the President took office. They are closer today than they were when he took office. You turn more centrifuges. They store more enriched uranium. If the plan is to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon, how do you do it if you don’t stick to the limits of the old agreement and there is no new agreement in sight?

You choose the wrong time to start your analysis. This is the fundamental mistake of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

I perceive the moment (crosstalk) when the president withdrew from the nuclear deal and has since been closer to having a nuclear weapon.

This is a regime that has been working on developing its nuclear program for years. And the nuclear deal guaranteed them a path to a nuclear program.

It was a certainty. It might have been delayed by a month or a year or five or ten years, but it has guaranteed them that way. This government has broken the pavement. It was realistic. We accept the facts as they are on site. This is a regime that lied to get into this nuclear deal. You can see that now. And what’s going on at the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) in Turquzabad, where we now know that they lied about the scope of their program. This is important, Mary Louise. These are important points. You cannot talk about the Iranian nuclear program without acknowledging the facts about the regime’s activities. You have saved documents. You kept the technology in place. They dispersed it as a result of the JCPOA. They didn’t have it in a central research agency, but they continued to develop their program and that administration is determined to prevent them from getting this weapon. Not now, not in a year and not in 10 years.

But you also say that you are determined to prevent them. How do you stop them I was in Tehran two weeks ago. I sat there with your counterpart, Javad Zarif and he told meQuote: “All restrictions for our centrifuge program are now lifted.”

Yes. He rages. See, the truth is that this is a regime that never –

Do you have evidence that he is raging?

This is a regime that has never been in the position it is today. One has to deal with so many elements that question the central thesis of theocracy and the revolutionary character of this regime. And you can see that in protests, not just in Tehran. And you should know when you went there, I guess you weren’t allowed to travel freely. I suspect that you had no chance of going to those places where the lives of the Iranian people are suffering. Qassem Soleimani, who we removed from the battlefield, killed hundreds of Iranians, and the Iranian people know that. Our strategy has conveyed this message of freedom to the Iranian people.

But again my question: How do you prevent Iran from getting a nuclear weapon?

We’ll stop them.

How? Sanctions?

We’ll stop them.

The president made it very clear. The opening sentence of his remarks said that we will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. The coalition we have built, the economic, military and diplomatic deterrence we have put in place will deliver this result. It is important (crosstalk) because this will protect the American people.

Is there a new deal that is being developed? A new nuclear deal that would restrict Iran to which they would agree.

The Iranian leadership must decide how it will behave.

Change of subject. Ukraine. Do you have an apology to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch?

You know, I agreed to talk about Iran on your show today. I intend to. I know what our government’s Ukrainian policies have been like for three years. I am proud of the work that we have done. This government offered the Ukrainians the opportunity to defend themselves. President Obama appeared with MREs (ready meals). We showed up with Javelin missiles. The previous government has done nothing to combat corruption in Ukraine. We are working hard on it. We will continue to do so.

I confirmed with your staff (crosstalk) last night that I would be talking about Iran and Ukraine.

I just have nothing to say about it this morning.

I just want to give you another opportunity to answer this because, as you know, people who work for you in your department, people who left your department under your leadership and say you should work for diplomats, who work here. (Crosstalk)

I don’t know who these unnamed sources refer to. I can tell you that when I spoke to my team here –

These are not unnamed sources. (Crosstalk) This is your lead advisor Michael McKinley, a career foreign service officer with four decades of experience, who swore under oath that he had resigned in part because the State Department did not support the impeachment officials from Ukraine.

I’m not going to go into things Mr. McKinley might have said. I will only say that. I have defended every State Department official. We have built a great team. The team that works here does a great job worldwide.

Sir, respectfully (crosstalk), where did you defend Marie Yovanovitch?

I have defended every single person on this team. I did the right thing for every person on this team. (Crosstalk)

Can you point out what you said when you defended Marie Yovanovitch?

I’ve said everything I’m going to say today. Thank you very much. Thank you for the repeated opportunity. I appreciate that.

Another question about this.

I won’t – I appreciate that. I appreciate that you want to keep talking about it. I agreed to speak about Iran on your show today.

And you appreciate it (crosstalk) that the American public wants it to be a shadow foreign policy when a back-channel policy has been developed for Ukraine. Did you try to block them?

Ukrainian policy was headed by the State Department the entire time I was here, and our policy was very clear.

Marie Yovanovitch (crosstalk) testified under oath that Ukraine’s policies have been abused.

I was clear about it. I know exactly what we did. I know exactly what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs gave our officials around the world to manage our Ukrainian policies.

(Katie Martin, deputy secretary, State Department Global Public Affairs Office: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.)

Secretary, thank you. Thank you very much.