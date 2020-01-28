Nowoselsky v Dionne: debate on campaign financing paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“A progressive city should have something in the books,” Nowoselsky told the council, referring to other cities such as Saskatoon, which already had such regulations.

“It gives an explanation of how much you can spend and then after a certain amount in the public record.”

Dionne said he would support the idea if it was before 2021, but thought the Nowoselsky movement left too little time.

“But for this election you want it for [nine] months away. I’m almost done with fundraising,” Dionne told the meeting. “I’m not going back to my people and saying,” Now we have a motion on the table because one of my competitors who comes up against me put forward this motion. “

Coun. Dennis Ogrodnick and Coun. Evert Botha said they both agreed that the city should have rules for campaign spending and financing, but like the mayor, the time limit was too short.

“I think this is a good start for transparency, but I cannot support it if we are going to implement it for the next election,” Botha said.

Meanwhile, Coun. Blake Edwards was worried that several companies were telling him they would not make their name public.

Finally, Nowoselsky agreed to change his motion to have the regulations implemented by May 2021, but wanted to let the public know that he was willing to follow the spirit of the regulations immediately.

“If I’m a mayor, I don’t hesitate to set up the form that supports my campaign and which company and individuals,” he told the council. “I would like everyone to do the same.”

The modified motion failed with a narrow 5-4 margin.

