Now you can send positive text messages to strangers, avoiding online negativity once and for all

#TextForHumanity is the world’s first switchboard, inviting all of us to send a positive message to a stranger – and receive one in return …

From Blue Monday (which would have been the most depressing day of the year) occurred earlier this week to a recent report revealing that more than half of adults consider themselves alone – the need for positivity and goodwill is more than ever necessary.

We therefore definitely approve the creation of the world’s first switchboard, #TextforHumanity. The service, provided by Swedish cloud communications provider Sinch and Mental Health America (a non-profit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of people with mental illness), allows foreigners from around the world to send and receive up to ‘to five daily positivity messages. So far so positive.

It was developed in response to recent studies showing that although we are more connected than ever with social media and smart devices, poor mental health and social isolation prevail, affecting people of all ages. With this in mind, a Royal Horticultural Society study found that one in five adults think social media has taken over communication.

“Although we use our phones to communicate 24/7, many often feel worse mentally, not happier,” said Jonathan Bean, marketing director at Sinch. “People rightly ask tough questions about the digital and social technologies that are so quickly ingrained in our lives. This made us think – what if we could harness mobile communication as a way to combat negativity online, rather than as a trigger? “

The service will initially only work in English, and users can send and receive up to five positive text messages from strangers around the world within 24 hours. You can unsubscribe at any time by simply responding STOP to the service.

So from Hungary to Singapore and Sweden, here’s how to get involved:

1) Visit textforhumanity.com



2) Locate your local number – the UK is (+44) 7480 357 002.

3) Send JOIN to the number.

4) The service will ask you for some simple details. All data is stored securely and no personal details or identifiers will be known or shared.

5) Write a short text that will make someone smile. It must be less than 160 characters and there are tips to help you get started on TextForHumanity.com.

6) #TextForHumanity will share your message with a stranger somewhere in the world, and in return, you will receive a positive message from a stranger.

We all love our phones, but it’s time for our phones to love us back. If each of us can help brighten someone’s day and improve their general mental well-being, we are there for that.