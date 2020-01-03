Now the courts will decide whether Uber drivers are employees

Loading...

When the clock struck midnight on January 1, the controversial California Assembly bill came into effect. The bill, already the subject of sturm, drang and a $ 110 million campaign for a state-funded ballot initiative funded by the companies it targets, aims to transform the hundreds of thousands of state entrepreneurs working for companies like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash. , Instacart and Postmates as employees. This reclassification would entitle them to benefits such as the hourly minimum wage, workers' wages and expenses, and possibly health care.

But flipping the calendar didn't automatically make Uber drivers or Postmates deliverers for the employees. According to the State Employment Development Department website, in the new year, “workers will be considered employees unless proven otherwise.” But companies spend a lot of time (and billable hours lawyers) to prove otherwise. The next phase of the struggle will take place in court, as workers, and possibly California officials, seek to enforce the law, and companies will try to get around it.

Namely: This week, about 48 hours before the law came into force, Uber, postmates and two workers from these companies filed an action against the state, seeking to end the law. Using the statements of the lawmakers behind the bill as evidence, the plaintiffs' lawyers argued that AB 5 targeted workers and application-based platforms, "treating them differently from traditional workers". Thus, according to them, the law violates the equal protection clauses of both. the constitutions of California and the United States.

These types of equal protection claims can be difficult to prove, especially if the "protected class" – here, application companies and workers – is not among those who historically see themselves refuse equal protection under the law because of their race, religion or national origin.

While this was not unexpected, the costume was curious, as Uber also argued that the AB 5 does not apply to its pilots anyway. The law codifies a 2018 Supreme Court of California ruling called Dynamex that established a three-part test to determine whether a worker is an independent contractor or an employee. According to the test, a worker is only considered an entrepreneur if he is not under the direct control or direction of the company while he is working, if he 39 he performs work "outside the ordinary course" of the activities of the enterprise and if he is "usually engaged". "In the same kind of contract work that she does for the business.

The companies claim that the drivers carry out work outside of their usual activities, because it is not transport companies, but platforms that connect workers to customers. "Just because the test is difficult doesn't mean we won't be able to pass it," Tony West, Uber's chief counsel, told reporters this fall. (Lyft spokesman CJ Macklin declined to comment on the new trial.)

This argument has won over at least one state employment regulator. The Vermont Department of Labor wrote in a 2017 newsletter that "the usual course of business (for Uber) is to provide a technology platform to its drivers in return for a service fee." But a California federal judge called the distinction between technology and a transportation company "fatally flawed." (Uber settled the workers' lawsuit in March 2019 for $ 20 million.)

Armed with AB 5, some workers are preparing to wage their own legal battle against companies in the "gig economy". Shannon Liss-Riordan, a labor lawyer who represented drivers in public transportation lawsuits, requested an injunction in October on behalf of a San Francisco Uber driver and all other drivers from California Uber to compel the company to treat them like employees. . A judge dismissed the preliminary claim at the time because the law had not yet come into force, but Liss-Riordan says that AB 5 gives its customers the opportunity to argue that their fight is in the public interest, a distinction that allows them to escape the arbitration clauses they signed when they started driving for these companies, in which they agreed not to to pursue. "The main obstacle to enforcement (of labor laws) has always been the arbitration clauses," says Liss-Riordan, who is running for a seat in the United States Senate in Massachusetts.

