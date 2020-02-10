Now that support for Windows 7 has ended, your company has four options

What is your company’s Windows 7 exit strategy?

If your company is still running on Windows 7, you must make some important decisions. When Windows 7 support was terminated last month, Microsoft stopped providing security updates automatically and many external vendors also stopped support.

Most companies completed their planning for migration to Windows 10 long ago and are in the final phase of implementing that plan. If you still postpone or have unresolved incompatibilities, it’s time to get serious. (And to make sure you are aware of the upcoming deadline, Microsoft displays pop-up notifications on Windows 7 PCs as the deadline approaches. Once the deadline has passed, you will be greeted with a message from a whole page warning you that your operating system is no longer supported.)

You have four options according to my calculation. Which one you choose depends on why your organization is still clinging to Windows 7.

If the main reason is inertia, you have to find something to motivate yourself. For example, you can calculate the cost of cleaning up after a successful ransomware attack that spreads across your network, including the loss of things while you are in a hurry to recover.

If you are in a regulated industry, you may want to know if running an unsupported, unlinked operating system brings you compliance risks, which can lead to high fines and business loss when customers find out.

The other possible implementation block is a compatibility issue. Compatibility should not be a problem for most Windows 7 apps. For companies that pay for Microsoft 365 subscriptions, the Microsoft Desktop App Assure initiative offers free application remediation services. Microsoft says its engineers “will help resolve custom business apps, engage external software vendors to help with Windows 10 apps, and troubleshoot problems with Office 365 ProPlus macros and plug-ins.”

If your business relies on specialized hardware or business software that is absolutely not running on Windows 10, you may be able to submit an argument for paying an extension of the support deadline. But that slows down the inevitable by a year or two, or at most three. Your search for a replacement should be well underway now.

What are your options?

Because I know that at least a dozen people will make a specific suggestion in the responses to this post, I have this placed at the top of the list.

Option 1: switch to Linux.

Something tells me that most companies that have held on to Windows 7 until almost the bitter end have already considered and rejected this option. This is especially the case for companies that have compatibility issues related to a mission-critical Windows app.

But certainly, if you are willing to completely replace your desktop infrastructure and disable any productivity app that you use, that is a preferred alternative to the next option on the list.

Option 2: do nothing.

Windows 7 will not stop on January 15, 2020. You are even unlikely to notice changes. If you are lucky, this is definitely an option. You could even consider the lack of monthly updates as a welcome feature.

Spoiler alert: this is a very bad idea, one that exposes you to all kinds of possible bad results.

If you absolutely have to keep one or more Windows 7 PCs up and running, perhaps because they use a critical app or control some old but essential hardware, the best advice I can offer is to completely disconnect that machine from the network and to lock so that it only runs that irreplaceable app.

Option 3: pay for extensive support.

When Windows XP support ended in April 2014, Microsoft offered to continue to provide patches for XP devices owned by large organizations that paid for custom support agreements. But those contracts were not cheap. Only very large corporate clients were even eligible, and then the cost was literally millions of dollars, as my colleague Mary Jo Foley discovered.

For Windows 7, the extended support option is much more democratic. In September 2018, Microsoft announced its plan to offer paid Windows 7 Extended Security Updates (ESUs) and in October 2019, the company announced it would extend this support to companies of all sizes. You also don’t need megabucks: the annual cost for an ESU contract for calendar year 2020 is around $ 50 per device (although your reseller may charge more), with that price tag rising to $ 100 in year two and $ 200 in year three .

This escalating price scheme is intended as a discouragement for Windows 7 users who might otherwise be tempted to kick the can a little further. You must also find a reseller who is a member of the Cloud Solution Provider program and can provide the necessary ESU licenses. As I discovered when I tried to do that correctly, this is not as easy as it sounds.

Customers who have paid for Windows Software Assurance contracts or who have a Windows 10 Enterprise or Education subscription will receive a discount, but will continue to experience significant price increases in years 2 and 3.

You can eliminate the additional costs of Windows 7 Comprehensive security updates if you move your workloads to virtual machines in the Microsoft Azure cloud. That option will be available using the new Windows Virtual Desktop option, which will soon be available as a preview. For companies that only need to virtualize individual business applications, this can be a cost-effective option.

Option 4: Bite the bullet and upgrade.

If you do not have compatibility issues that need to be addressed first, the simplest and easiest route is to build and implement an implementation plan. But the details of that plan are important, especially if you want to avoid the headaches of the “Windows as a service” model.

As always, the easiest upgrade path is via hardware replacement. Any device that is five years or older is an obvious candidate for recycling. Devices designed for Windows 10 and then downgraded to Windows 7 must be excellent candidates for in-place upgrades, after first checking that the systems have the latest BIOS / UEFI firmware updates.

For systems sold with Windows 8 licenses between 2013 and 2015 and subsequently downgraded to Windows 7, you may be able to save some money by installing Windows 8.1 (no additional payment for licenses required) and then a third-party tool such as Classic Shell to replicate the appearance of Windows 7. If you do this, you will receive three years of free additional support, good until January 10, 2023.

For companies that opt ​​for a Windows 10 upgrade, a not so obvious factor is to consider which Windows 10 edition to implement. The standard choice for most companies is Windows 10 Pro, but I highly recommend that you consider an additional upgrade to the Enterprise version (or Education).

Yes, on Windows 10 Pro machines your administrators can postpone feature updates, but the support schedule for Enterprise / Education is considerably longer: up to 30 months, as opposed to 18 months for Pro (for a description of the new support schedule, including a graph explaining how the new scheme works, see “Windows 10 Enterprise customers now get Linux-like support.”)

The other advantage of switching to the Enterprise / Education editions is the availability of a new support offering called Desktop App Assure. If you encounter a compatibility issue during the upgrade, you must submit a support ticket and receive technical support to resolve the issue.

For most companies, the Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 subscription options here are probably the easiest and cheapest.

Whichever option you choose, now it’s time to get to work.

(Note: this article was originally published in January 2019. It was extensively updated and republished in January 2020.)

