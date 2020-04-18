“Now That is What You Get in touch with A Club Statement” Says Celtic FC

If you have joined in the formal Celtic’s Youtube channel for the previous two several hours you will know Celtic Tv set was operating a dwell movie of the working day Celtic stopped the 10. There was a cheeky dig in advance of the movie when the club posted on Twitter about halting the ten, on the pitch.

It was in excess of twenty years back that Celtic located by themselves in the reverse position that they uncover themselves in right now, they were on the erroneous aspect of 9 in a row. With Rangers non-cease expending on major-identify players, it was not the most effective time in the planet for a Celtic lover.

It was only years later on that the football planet figured out how Rangers signed these gamers. Now as Celtic are on the cusp of 9 in a row and the quest for 10 nevertheless incredibly a great deal alive only a throughout the world pandemic could hold off the inevitable. The sounds from some golf equipment in the past number of weeks have been deafening. Meanwhile, the Celtic have kept rather peaceful until eventually this belter of a tweet.

Smell THE GLOVE! 🧤

The Bhoys have Stopped the 10! ⛔️🔟

Now that is what you connect with a club assertion 😉#CelticRewatchParty ➡️ https://t.co/8CrKRJrsLG pic.twitter.com/y3dBPu9ARy

— Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) April 18, 2020