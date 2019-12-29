Now that Fiat is out of the small car game, it's time to look back at 130

Loading...

With the merger with Peugeot-Citroen, plans for Fiat small cars are coming to an end. The 500, Panda and others will be replaced by PSA-based models once the merger is complete. With that in mind, it's a good idea to see how Fiat ever built bigger cars, don't you think?

In the late 60s, Fiat was on a roll. His small cars had put the nation of Italy on the road after World War II and everything seemed to be improving. The natural thing in that case would be to think big and build a luxury sedan and GT. And that's what they did.

This video from friend car designer Matteo Licata tracks the development and legacy of Fiat's attempt to enter the luxury car market in the late 1960s and early 1970s with the 130 sedan and the coupe.

Even then, the general consensus was that Fiat built small cars. Of course, the brand also built trucks, buses and even wagons at the time, but little Cinquecento was still Fiat's bread and butter.

But Fiat management thought the brand could grow and challenge German competition in its own territory. The result was 130, a car from a manufacturer used to building small economic cars that supposedly rivaled the best of Mercedes. Fiat made an excessive effort to design as much of the car as possible. If the Italian giant was going to face Mercedes and the rest, everything had to be a little better. Almost like a Volkswagen Phaeton of the late 60s.

Next to the sedan, a GT was introduced in 1972. The most powerful engine in the coupé also made its way into the sedan that year, bringing some much needed horsepower to a carr that could not compete with the Germans despite the best wishes from Fiat. .

The new engine in both cars could have been the most important news, but the style of the GT has always been more important to me. Its crisp lines make it look incredibly wide, and the interior has always been one of my favorites.

Despite the additional power and new body style, sales of any of the 130 versions never took off and, like the Phaeton decades later, would be considered a true sales failure. A combination of market preference for established players and Italian taxes that made engines larger than two liters not economical, even for wealthy buyers of full-size cars.

Today, looking back at 130 seemed like a bad management choice (and probably was), but today's Fiat can't ignore it. If PSA is determined to lead the development of small cars for the next PSA-FCA, Fiat will have to look back at its stable of larger car models as inspiration for the next generation of vehicles. Although the marketing and packaging of 130 is probably a lesson about what not to do, let me humbly suggest that your style could be worth again.

