The law that came into effect on January 1, requires companies to “inform” consumers that they are collecting personal information “at or before the time of collection.” The Prosecutor General’s draft rules, which must be completed on time before Implementation begins in July, suggests physical buildings distribute paper notifications or show “prominent signage” with a web link.

B8ta refused to explain how it reasoned that notices up to knee height could inform customers or count as ‘prominent’. . The retailer’s pitch to lure new partners cites the ability of its stores to provide live data on how customers interact or linger in the vicinity of exhibited products.

Other companies that collect customer data in stores have followed different approaches to disclosure.

A patron of the Brazilian steak house Fogo De Chão received a printed CCPA message when he visited the San Francisco chain restaurant in early January. It informed him that the company collects personal information during purchases and reservations, uses security cameras and mentions the restaurant’s Wi-Fi. Also that, according to the updated online policy of the company, collects personal information.

When department store updated Macy’s privacy policy to comply with CCPA, it added a surprising disclosure – face recognition can be used by customers for “security and fraud detection purposes.” The company also said it uses Wi-Fi routers to keep track of where shoppers are stuck and beacons that “map around Bluetooth devices, work much like radar”, and sell consumer data, including device and network information.

This week the cameras in the Macy’s store on Union Square in San Francisco were clearly visible, but no privacy notices were visible, even at the knee level. The company has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

California’s new privacy regime can help reveal how the use of face recognition is spreading in stores and other semi-public places as technology becomes more accessible. Lowe says it has previously tested the technology in three stores, but ultimately decided not to use it.

Peter Trepp, CEO of face recognition provider FaceFirst, refused to say if he told retail customers to post in California informing them that their faces could be analyzed. The company claims to work with airports, sports teams and Fortune 500 retailers, who use the software to alert staff when store thieves are known at a store.

“It is still a new law and has not really been tested,” says Trepp about CCPA. The company or its customers are already posting notices where local legislation requires it, he says, but refuses to specify them. “We are mistaken if necessary,” says Trepp.

