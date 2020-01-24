Alan Dershowitz, Professor of Harvard Law, speaks in 2015. (Shutterstock)

By ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – Alan Dershowitz was at Mar-a-Lago’s lavish Christmas buffet last month when President Donald Trump stopped talking.

The retired Harvard law professor had already been asked by Trump’s team of lawyers to help defend his impeachment case, and when the case opened within a few weeks, the Republican president wanted to know: was he on board?

“He said,” Everyone wants to do this, but I want you, “Dershowitz recalled in an interview with The Associated Press.

Dershowitz, to whose customers O.J. Simpson, Claus von Bülow and Mike Tyson finally agreed and joined a legal team that will present the defense in Saturday’s third impeachment case against an American president in history.

Trump’s lawyers say Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent lawyer during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, will “have discreet functions that will appeal to the court.”

Dershowitz’s job is to defend the largely rejected argument among scholars that an offense requires criminal behavior. Dershowitz joked on Thursday that if he sniffed, he would be buried in musty history and law books to prepare.

Dershowitz’s defense of Trump is just another prominent case in his career, but he has confused employees, friends, and former students who have trouble understanding his firm commitment to the President, and who are fervent against his legal positions, and even that Facts that he put forward in Trump’s defense.

“Nonsense” describes a law professor who studied at Dershowitz, Frank Bowman from the University of Missouri, his views on criminal acts. Laurence Tribe, a longtime associate at Harvard Law School, wrote in a Washington Post statement that the argument “suffered a thousand deaths” but still “progresses like a vengeful zombie.” Some have since picked up the video from an interview in 1998 when Dershowitz practically expressed the opposite of what he is now saying about a crime that requires a crime.

Dershowitz believes that the positions he occupies are neither contradictory nor unusual.

Even though he has been a clear defender of Trump for the past three years, he insists that this particular president is not at stake. Rather, he tries to prevent impeachment proceedings from becoming a “partisan process” in which every president can be dismissed for non-criminal abuse of power.

“I’ve always taken positions that are principled, often unpopular, and often in defense of people I don’t particularly support,” said Dershowitz, citing his defense of neo-Nazis who wanted the right to march through Skokie, Illinois ,

“I haven’t changed at all. I have followed the same consistent policy of defending people I don’t like, people I like, regardless of the party, regardless of the partisanship.”

Nancy Gertner, a retired federal judge in Boston that Dershowitz has known for years, says he hasn’t changed – he’s still in the focus of the media, high-profile cases, and “positions that he believes prove how.” in principle he is. ”

But she says it is impossible to reconcile his statements for Trump and his extremely expansive view of the presidential authorities with the bourgeois libertarian tendency that he has expressed over the decades and his declared opposition to unchecked governance. What she heard from him is “terrible”.

“I’ve known him for a long time,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Even before Dershowitz acted against the impeachment process in a book, he defended some of Trump’s most closely investigated acts as lawful. In op-eds and TV appearances, he accused special advisor Robert Mueller of partisan bias, mocked the idea that Trump could have hindered the judiciary by firing his FBI chief, and said the presidents had more power than the kings.

“A bourgeois liberal should worry about using the levers of power for the wrong purposes,” said Gertner, who is now a senior Harvard law lecturer. “These are not civil liberties. These are positions to attract attention and put him in the position he is in now, namely to represent the President. “

Harvey Silverglate, a friend of Dershowitz for more than 50 years, said his positions with Trump clearly made him unpopular “among legal intelligentsia across the country”. But he said Dershowitz specializes in cases where defense is difficult or unique and the client is unpopular.

Even though Trump is not an outsider in the traditional sense, Silverglate wrote in an email: “His impeachment is exactly the kind of case, challenge and client that Dershowitz is perfect for – a high-profile attack on a person who has powerful enemies and who will be ‘prosecuted’? “

Dershowitz says he is convinced that the same people who criticized him would applaud him if he followed the house’s impeachment process. The attacks, he said, were “cruel”. He calls it a “shoe for the other foot test”.

“People say I’m not a constitutional lawyer because they don’t like the page I’m on,” said Dershowitz. “You say I’m too old, I’ve been one.”

Trump has watched Dershowitz defend him in Fox News for years, sometimes tweeting links to what the lawyer said he found particularly helpful. Due to Müller’s investigation and impeachment, he fell in love with the possibility of putting together a dream legal team.

However, White House helpers warned Trump not to bring Dershowitz to his team because they were concerned that Dershowitz was a self-promoter whose showboating style would not put Trump’s interests first.

They also feared that Dershowitz’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the related legal drama would distract the defense. Trump overruled them.

According to a person familiar with the decision, Trump wanted the appearance of a non-partisan defense team. And he has always appreciated lawyers who can publicize the case on Fox News, his favorite platform.

At the time of their conversation on Christmas Eve, Dershowitz had already been raised about a role in the team. But his wife, who was with him that night in Mar-a-Lago, was more concerned because she feared that he would lose his independence.

Trump tried to confirm this and said that while he appreciated this concern, it was still important to think about “how important this is for the future of the country and for precedents and all that,” Dershowitz recalled.

His participation was completed within a few days.

“People have already said that my arguments will be nonsense or nonsense,” said Dershowitz. “My only point is: listen. I will make a very serious constitutional argument. Maybe you agree or not, but let’s discuss the benefits. “