Now it’s time for real voices to shape the field

DES MOINES, Iowa – Presidential policy is moving fast. What we are looking at a new week in the 2020 campaign:

Days to Iowa caucuses: 0

Days until general elections: 274

THE NARRATOR

The end of the beginning is here. After a year of political drama, the first voting competition of the 2020 primary season is Monday in Iowa. The kick-off caucuses will give the first real sense of clarity to the presidential struggle of the Democrats. Perhaps. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden seem to be the front runners, but Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg cannot be counted. And don’t forget the favorite Amy Klobuchar from the Midwest. Some expect the candidates to be locked in a four-way mud pool, but as they drive into New Hampshire, they expect some separation within the moderate and progressive lanes. With a primary competition and debate every week this month, things are going much faster now.

THE BIG QUESTIONS

Will there be a clear winner?

The Associated Press announces a winner on Monday evening on the basis of which the candidate earns the most federal state equivalents. But it might not be that simple. Iowa officials will for the first time announce three separate results: the crude voting totals for the first reconciliation, the crude voting totals for the second reconciliation and finally the equivalents of the delegates. That leaves the possibility open for three separate ‘winners’ and campaigns tell us that they are willing to win if they come to the top in one of the categories. Even with the quirky reporting system this year – powered by Sanders – there is a chance that one candidate will win all three and leave Iowa as the undisputed leader. Of course it is just as likely that Iowa will cause a mess that could mean a long and messier primary season.

How many tickets from Iowa?

Troy Price, chairman of the State Party, says that a four-passenger car may not be large enough to transport all candidates leaving Iowa to the nomination with a legitimate path. That’s the old trophy rewriting that there are only three tickets from Iowa. And we can hardly imagine that one of the four top candidates will be knocked out of the race completely. But any candidate who does not reach the support threshold of 15% will have a hard time justifying a place in the competition much longer.

Will the Midwest pay benefits?

Monday’s stakes are particularly high for the two Midwestern candidates, Klobuchar and Buttigieg, who have a regional advantage. Both candidates have built a reason for their candidacy based on the idea that they can address voters in important important Midwestern battlefield states in a way that their rivals cannot. An underwhelming finish in the Midwest can therefore be devastating. New England Sens. Sanders and Warren face a similar test in the hometown when the race goes to New Hampshire next week.

How does the dynamics in NH change?

The results in Iowa will be huge, but the political world will almost immediately turn to the first in the New Hampshire nation. As usual, we expect multiple candidates from Iowa to fly directly to New Hampshire almost immediately after the results are announced – even though the State of the Union and the Senate removal process can cause complications. Don’t forget that Sanders starts as a leader in Granite State after dominating Hillary Clinton there four years ago with a 22 percentage point win. There will be intense pressure on Warren to sustain himself in a race for second place for everyone else. Neither Buttigieg nor Biden can afford a weak finish there. Biden can’t afford a finish there that could undermine his strength in South Carolina.

Has the system been rigged?

This is a dangerous moment for anyone interested in the ability of the Democratic Party to come together. Sanders strategist Jeff Weaver triggered a charged sentence at the end of last week when he said that the decision of the Democratic National Committee to change the qualification rules for the debate that opened the door for Mike Bloomberg was an example of “a rigged system.” The next day, Clinton started Sanders again during a podcast interview. And hours later, a Sanders surrogate led to a protest from the Democratic establishment for the booing of Clinton. The details are not as important as the broader dynamic in which the gap between the Sanders supporters and the more moderate wing of the party seems to be widening every day. Democrats will struggle to defeat President Donald Trump as this emotional fight extends into the spring and summer.

How strong is the state of Trump’s union?

Trump may not have a serious primary challenger, but this is still a huge week for the Republican president. On Monday, Trump should get a good idea of ​​the power of his Democratic competition. He will deliver the State of the Union address on Tuesday. And towards the end of the affairs on Wednesday, the senate was able to close his deposition by acquitting him. While other presidents may move from deposition with a sense of humility, it is safe to expect an encouraged Trump to try to use the stain of deposition as a strength. The question is whether women and dissatisfied suburban republicans are also starting to heat up for him.

THE LAST THOUGHT

We expect fireworks in Iowa. With wild fluctuations in polling and multiple candidates that are about to be viable, it is not surprising that one of the leading candidates on Monday could get a devastating blow that could shake the race. And even if the top four ends in a cluster at the top, this field – technically still containing ten candidates – is likely to shrink dramatically in the coming days.

2020 Watch runs every Monday and offers a glimpse of the coming week in the 2020 elections.

Steve Peoples, The Associated Press