Now for hire: Amazon, workers looking for McCaffrey during coronavirus outbreak – News – The Intelligencer

While the spread of the coronavirus is raiding businesses and workers, some companies are seeking help and providing more benefits to workers.

Locally, Newtown-based pharmaceutical manufacturer KVK Tech announced it was issuing $ 1,000 checks to all 400 of its employees to support families during the COVID-19 pandemic disruption.

“We at KVK have been trying to do everything we can to remove some of the financial hardship for our families now and allow them to get whatever groceries and supplies they need without worrying about how it might affect their monthly budget , “Anthony Tabasso, president of KVK and CEO, says in a statement.

“Every employee plays a vital role in allowing KVK to continue to make affordable, quality generic medicine for the American patient, and our people go above and beyond every day to keep medicine on the shelves during this national emergency. staff and their families are our biggest concern, and we will try to support them in any way we can. “

While many businesses are hurting financially and dismissing employees following a Government order Tom Wolf to close unnecessary businesses, grocery stores, pharmacies and delivery companies are looking for helpful workers to help meet customer demand.

Amazon

The shipping company has announced that it will invest more than $ 350 million worldwide to increase pay by $ 2 per hour in the United States and abroad for employees and partners in fulfillment centers, transportation operations, stores or those who make deliveries.

In addition, Amazon is seeking 100,000 new full-time and part-time jobs across the U.S. in fulfillment centers and delivery networks to meet the “rising demand for people who rely on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, especially those most vulnerable to being out there public, ”the company said in a blog post.

Interested parties can apply by visiting www.amazon.com/jobsnow.

CVS

CVS said it plans to award $ 150 to $ 500 bonuses to pharmacists, store partners, managers, and other on-site hourly employees “who are required to have CVS facilities to assist patients and patients. with customers. “

“Our colleagues demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to providing essential goods and services at a time when they were most needed,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS. “As they continue to exist for the individuals and families we serve, we are taking further steps to provide peace of mind and help them navigate these uncertain times.”

The company announced that it will begin the largest hiring drive in the company’s history by immediately filling 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles throughout the country. These include warehouse associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member / customer service professionals.

To find employees, CVS will use a “technology-enabled hiring process” that includes virtual job fairs, virtual interviews and virtual job tests. Many roles will fill existing CVS Health clients who have had to work hard, including Hilton and Marriott, the company said.

Alongside bonuses and new hires, the company announced that it is partnering with Bright Horizons network of national daycare providers at home and in the center to fully cover up to 25 days of backup care for full-time and part-time employees starting in early April.

In addition, part-time employees will begin to receive 24 hours of paid sick leave for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollar General

The company said it plans to double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April as it “continues to work diligently to support customer needs.”

“We would urge people who wish to start or grow a career, as well as those who may be temporarily affected by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help advance our mission of Serving Others,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

While most roles will be temporary, the company said it hopes to provide “some of these new employees with long-term career growth opportunities.”

Domino’s Pizza

Franchise-owned sites are looking to hire about 700 delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers across more than 142 stores throughout the Philadelphia area, the company announced.

Domino’s said it needs additional workers to provide its contactless delivery option as well as a dispatch service.

Those interested can apply by visiting biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

McCaffrey’s Food Markets

The grocery that operates locations in Lower Makefield, Newtown Township, Doylestown Borough and New Hope in Bucks as well as Blue Bell, Montgomery County, and Princeton and West Windsor, New Jersey, is looking for workers.

Roles include full-time and part-time jobs 30 hours per week as cake decorators, deli department staff, office crew and checkout workers.

To apply, visit mccaffreys.com/careers.

ShopRite

The Wakefern Food Corp., which operates stores in Bensalem, Bristol Township, Makefield Lower and Warminster, announced Thursday that it will increase workers’ wages by $ 2 per hour, provide enhanced sick leave and assist associates with “Immediate financial and health concerns.”

The company will begin hiring pressure to fill various positions throughout its warehouses and stores.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2UDGifO.

Walmart

Walmart said it plans to invest $ 365 million to provide a special cash bonus to hourly partners working in all U.S. stores, clubs, supply chains and offices. Bonuses include $ 300 for full-time people and $ 150 for part-time hourly associates hired before March 1, and payments are due April 2.

In addition, the next scheduled quarterly bonus for store, club and supply chain partners will arrive a month early.

To meet customer demand, the company will employ 150,000 new workers by the end of May to work in shops, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The roles will be temporary, many of which may be converted to permanent jobs over time.

Weis Markets

The grocery chain announced that hourly paid associates at the store level began receiving $ 2 per hour starting March 22.

“I know how difficult it has been to stock the high demand products that customers are looking for and that it is not always easy to serve them during these stressful times,” said Jonathan Weis, chairman of comapny and CEO. “But we know you’re doing the job, and many of our customers appreciate your hard work and commitment.”