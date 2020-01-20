Novak Djokovic's triple double error on the way to victory in the first round

Things started with the polite formality of a first round. Struff was the courteous counterpoint that provided the challenging, but not arduous, training required for the defending champion.

Novak Djokovic recovered and took victory over Jan-Lennard Struff.Credit:AAP

In a short time, the second grid position was 5-2 in the lead and the first lap seemed to be a quick affair. Then Djokovic met the “Tweener”. He lost the point. Whether it was a coincidence or a comeback, Struff increased his energy and strength and risk in his game and managed to struggle for the first time with a tie.

“I will probably not try this again in this tournament,” said Djokovic about his “tweener”.

Struff played great tennis, powerful heavy punches that landed. He played very well, but not long enough to beat a master of all time.

Djokovic won the first set of ties and then rumbled through the second set.

Struff was still not compliant. He interrupted Djokovic’s serve twice in the third set and refused to face the apparent inevitability of losses when faced with one of the greatest modern players. Then the three double faults came and the third set was Struff’s.

Struff, left, broke Djokovic’s serve twice in the third set.Credit: Getty Images

The energy needed to maintain the strength and intensity in Struff’s game became more meaningful and Djokovic surpassed him to comfortably win the last set.

Djokovic said he was proud of his remarkable achievement in winning his 900th tour tennis match.

“At the same time, I try to remember that I have to be grateful to still play at a very high level, the sport that I really love,” he said.

“I was four years old and I picked up tennis rackets for the first time. I saw it on TV in Serbia, which at that time had no real tennis tradition, at least not. It just seemed like it.” Impossible at the moment. But here we are, you know, 20, 25 years later. I can’t take things for granted. I try to enjoy every moment. ‘

