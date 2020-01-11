Novak Djokovic's love affair with Australia shows no signs of slowing down

Loading...

The love affair continued at the ATP Cup.

He has had five single starts and a double match undefeated since the start of the ATP Cup. The last two wins are at a tough Serb contingent at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

Supporting the Serbs is just one of the reasons why Djokovic believes he has an advantage in Australia.

“There are several reasons why I feel good, but I also feel good off the pitch,” said Djokovic.

“I really feel welcome as a tennis player because Australia is a country that has a rich tennis tradition and history, and that is why there is one of the four most important events in tennis.

“And people, you know, you see, come up to you, give you support, and it’s nice to be a tennis player in Australia. I feel in a good mood.

Djokovic won a tough three-set competition with Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.Credit: AAP

“But also, you know, it’s a great lifestyle outside of that too.

“You are very relaxed. It’s nice because it allows you to switch off a bit, because it is a lot of stress to be in a Grand Slam and to compete against each other every day.”

The start of the season also suits Djokovic’s way of playing.

Djokovic games against top opponents are often exhausting. It’s as physically demanding as a non-contact sport can be.

At the start of a new season, Djokovic is fresh and ready to fire.

“It is the beginning of the season and I am not the only player who feels and talks like this, but I am very motivated. I am inspired to play my best tennis,” he said.

“For various reasons, the conditions are suitable for my style of play and especially for Melbourne Park.

“It’s one of the four biggest events in our sport in the past. So of course you always give the extra drop of energy you have to really do your best.”

The seven Grand Slam titles will make it difficult for the ATP Cup to replace the Australian Open in Djokovic’s eyes, but the tournament has exceeded its expectations.

Djokovic led Serbia to the first ATP Cup final

The number 2 in the world has withdrawn from Adelaide International due to the intensity of the games he has played in the past 10 days.

His three wins against Denis Shapovalov and Daniil Medvedev were particularly exhausting.

But Djokovic has found a way to win – as he has done on these shores so often – and will hold the key to the first ATP Cup final.

“Of course, every tournament is important and you want to start well in the first week of the season,” he said.

“And it is in this phase of my career that it’s the Grand Slams.

“But ATP Cup, Davis Cup, I love to play for Serbia and for my country and team competitions really get me going.

“Therefore I would not say that I am (still) fully focused on Melbourne.

“Of course I want to do my best here, but this time it’s different because the ATP Cup is really something special.”

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

