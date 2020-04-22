Novak Djokovic reiterates anti-vaxxer stance

“I have expressed my sights for the reason that I have the proper to and I also really feel liable to highlight specific vital subject areas that are concerning the tennis planet,” he mentioned.

Djokovic and his wife Jelena advocate organic healing and not vaccinations, and said that like the relaxation of the earth, he was “a little bit confused.”

“I am no skilled, but I do want to have an possibility to decide on what is actually ideal for my system,” he reported. “I am preserving an open up head, and I will go on to exploration this topic simply because it is essential and it will have an impact on all of us.”

Distinguished Serbian epidemiologist Predrag Kon, a member of the state group battling the distribute of COVID-19, explained Djokovic should not have designed anti-vaccination statements because of his huge general public influence in his indigenous Balkan state.

Djokovic won the Australian Open up in January for his 17th grand slam singles title, and the ATP suspended its tour in March since of the international virus outbreak.

In the meantime, tennis’ stakeholders confirmed that a aid fund was currently being assembled for decreased-rated gamers, broadly in line with the information sent to users of the ATP’s major 100 by Djokovic last week. The dimensions of the fund has but to be confirmed, but it is envisioned to exceed $A7.8 million.

AP with the London Telegraph

