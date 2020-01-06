Novak Djokovic presents Serbian fans with a Christmas present with an exciting victory

Loading...

“I grew up with Viktor. The last game we played was very hard because we had match balls against Russia in the quarters of the Davis Cup and lost. When we came in today we managed to get the energy up and get out of this minimum. ” We had a crisis at the beginning of the super tie break.

“You saw the atmosphere, it was phenomenal. The Serbian people, I didn’t expect so many of them to stay. It was amazing to be with us after midnight on Christmas Day. For me it was a great day in the office ,

“We qualified as the best team in the group and secured our place. We know we will play on Friday, so it’s great to have a clear schedule ahead of us so we can adapt in the next few days.”

Djokovic hugs his twin partner Viktor Troicki after defeating Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut

Christmas Day is celebrated on January 7th in the Serbian Orthodox calendar, and the Serbs would give their fans a welcome gift, although the French were the ones who had the early advantage after hirsute world No. 24 Benoit Paire (24) Lajovic had prevailed against a Dusan 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-4.

Djokovic would drop by to save the day against the dangerous Gael Monfils, who had more than enough chances to reach the top in different stages but was unable to win the crucial points.

It ended in a 6-3, 6-2 win by Djokovic, a triumph that would lead his career against Monfils to a breathtaking 16-0.

Neither Djokovic nor Troiki are double specialists, but they showed their best tennis at the top of an exciting competition in which Djokovic lost a point after a volley after being on the net.

Serbia still have a draw against Chile on Wednesday but have made progress regardless of the outcome.