Novak Djokovic is doing well, but other sports are not so forgiving

“In a professional sport, things happen that you are not proud of, sometimes you do things that you are not satisfied with, and you experience different emotions, you experience ups and downs,” said Djokovic. “Of course I’m not glad I touched the referee. I’m sorry if I offended him or someone else, but in the heat of a fight some decisions he makes or something that happens distracts you and put the balance in motion a little bit, and I was just trying to balance myself and it all ended well for me. “

What if Dumusois was in a less forgiving mood? And what would have happened if tennis had adopted the stricter rules of other sports, which often do not offer tolerance for dealing with officials.

basketball

NBA players follow the “Respect for the Game” rules, which are a guide for some of the hottest moments for both athletes and officials. Players can express their rejection of a call in a respectful manner, provided that it doesn’t contain curse words or is acted aggressively.

What they can’t do is put their hands on officials who continue to learn the hard way. Last month the Washington Wizards guard, Isaiah Thomas, was kicked out almost instantly when he touched an officer who was pushed back into the crowd.

Thomas’ claim that he was pushed and then pushed himself did not allow the referee to wash himself, and he was back in the locker room less than two minutes after the game started. You don’t get a warning if it’s felt so obvious.

NRL and AFL

AFL has fines and bans on players contacting referees and has donated them in recent seasons. Geelong’s Tom Hawkins is among the players who spend time contacting officials on the sidelines. The NRL tightened its rules in 2016 after a series of incidents that banned a number of players, including Tyson Frizell, while Josh McGuire (who plays for Brisbane) ended a fine in 2018 for a similar incident.

Soccer

The sight of a horde of disgruntled players who often return to a referee after a penalty kick or a penalty booking is not uncommon in football. But if players go too far, they will likely see a red card and a lock.

Just last week, Gelson Martins, who plays for Monaco in the first French league, dismissed referee Mikael Lesage twice after he was shown a red card. He faces a ban of up to six months.

Even the tallest are not immune to tantrums. In 2017, Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for five games after pushing a referee in the back after a red card.

