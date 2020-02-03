Novak Djokovic is aiming for Roger Federer’s records after the eighth title

“When I started winning a couple of Grand Slams a year, a couple of years in a row, I felt like I could challenge Roger and Pete Sampras to tennis,” said Djokovic in glorious times after his epic final defeat in five sets against Dominic Thiem.

“The No. 1 (record) wasn’t really in the equation for me until I ended up successfully as No. 1 at the end of the year for several years in a row. But that’s definitely one of the two biggest goals. There aren’t any.” Secret in it. “

Djokovic with the Norman Brookes Cup in the locker room after his five-fold victory over Dominic Thiem.Credit: Getty

Like Federer, Djokovic hopes to further increase the slams so that his two-year-old daughter Tara and his five-year-old son Stefan understand how their father wins the greatest trophies in tennis.

“It would be a dream if they remembered it and were aware of what was going to happen. They would support me and see me win big titles,” he said. “They are the greatest gems of my life. They are the greatest blessings I have ever experienced.”

Loading

At the peak of his physical strength, the 32-year-old said that he would continue to strive for Grand Slams and try to find a balance in his professional and private life – even if that means shortening his schedule.

“I am of course a father and a husband, not just a tennis player,” said Djokovic. “I play tennis, I travel, of course I miss them, they miss me, but it’s one of those things where you just have to see how it goes.

“I can’t really plan two, three, four years in advance. They come at an age when I really want to spend time with them, quality time, (be) the best possible father I can be and cannot be I am all the time on the go and get closer to the stage that I have to adjust to.

“I probably have to play less and choose certain tournaments where I am in full bloom and don’t want to travel all year round.”

When Djokovic used a deficit of two sets to one for the first time in a Grand Slam final against Thiem, he was the first man in the world to open for 52 years, in which slams were won in three different decades – and only the second after Ken Rosewall in the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s.

Even after Djokovic was only the third man to win the same slam at least eight times after Federer (eight Wimbledon crowns) and Nadal (12 French Open titles), he still yearns for more.

AAP

Most seen in sports

Loading