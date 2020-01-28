Novak Djokovic defeats Milos Raonic in the semi-finals with Roger Federer

Milos Raonic couldn’t break Djokovic’s serve. Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

“I want to apologize to Milos. It wasn’t something you see often. There was no change at the moment, it wasn’t intentional or tactical, it was something I had to do. I couldn’t see these games much and I could had to change me. ” my lenses, “said Djokovic after the game.

Djokovic also paid an emotional tribute to his friend, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have had a personal relationship with him for the past 10 years,” said Djokovic, who wore a green tracksuit with KB and Bryant’s number in black on his chest.

“When I needed advice and support, he was there for me. He was my mentor. It was heartbreaking to see what happened to him and his daughter. It’s incredible.”

Novak Djokovic survives the death of his friend Kobe Bryant in an interview with John McEnroe after his quarter-final victory.Credit:AAP

Djokovic is now playing Roger Federer in a semi-final that offers both men historical opportunities. For Djokovic, this means that he retains his stranglehold on this event and is one step away from closing the grand slam gap between him and Federer and Nadal.

For Federer, it would of course mean a place in another finale and thus a chance for another Grand Slam title. Federer also has injury problems. By then, Djokovic will probably overcome his eye problems.

The couple meets for the 50th time. Of the 49 previous games, Djokovic is in the lead with 26 to 23.

Djokovic has now had five defeats and 70 wins in Melbourne since 2008 when the surface changed from green to blue. This is a dominance on the surface that makes a not unfair comparison to Nadal on clay.

Raonic would not argue about how difficult it is to beat Djokovic on this surface. The Canadian has one of the biggest serves in the game, but he struggled from the start to keep his serve against the Serb, who was so sharp and brutal opponent that Raonic, although still collecting easy points, had few easy serve games ,

His bigger problem was not his strength, but his relative weakness. Raonic had no influence on Djokovic’s serve. He took half of the first set to win a point on Djokovic’s serve. One point.

In the seventh game of the second set and after a pause, he finally forced Djokovic to defend a breakpoint. He did, but it was at least a sign that the 32nd seed was gaining traction.

By the third set, Raonic was getting rhythm on his serve, making it more comfortable to hold, but he still couldn’t make any progress.

Then at 4-4 and Raonic shortly before the serve, Djokovic had his contact lens problems. Raonic did not like the time off, who explained to the chair umpire that he could just as well say that he had to change the contact lenses even though he was not wearing them to get a medical time out. He didn’t like the interruption, although he would have been less upset after winning the next service game he loved.

