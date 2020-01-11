Novak Djokovic defeats Daniil Medvedev and pulls Serbia into the first ATP Cup final

The number 2 in the world had one point to prove. That was clear in the first sentence. Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-1. In the first ATP Cup final, Serbia had a foot very quickly.

The second set was a different story. Djokovic broke the Russian star in the first game of the set, but Medvedev didn’t roll over.

He broke back, held serve, and then broke world # 2 again.

That didn’t go well with the Serbian superstar. He smashed his racket after giving a decisive cross-court long-range shot.

Medvedev had won the sentence here and there. Not that Djokovic just did it.

Djokovic was not happy in the second set. Credit: Getty Images

He broke the Russian to put the set back into service, but Medvedev picked up to break Djokovic for the third time, claiming the set 7-5. One decision was what the match deserved and it didn’t disappoint.

The Backcourt Slug Festival continued and it was one of the points in Djokovic’s game before Medvedev finally took the break.

Djokovic set three breakpoints in his last game and booked Serbia’s ticket to the ATP Cup final on Sunday evening.

“It was exciting, tiring, joyful, terrible at the same time,” said Djokovic when asked about the competition after the game.

“At one point, I think we both refused to get off the baseline, so there were a lot of rallies. It was exhausting.

“It was a very physical fight, but also a mental fight.”

The competition confirmed Medvedev’s end of the 2019 season, when he reached the US Open final on the way to a new career high in 5th place.

“He deserved to be there,” said Djokovic. “He won a lot of games last year – more than anyone else – and that gives you a lot of confidence.

“He likes to play on hard courts and sometimes it’s really difficult to tear him down.”

Previously, Dusan Lajovic defeated Karen Khachanov in two sets and gave Serbia a 1-0 lead.

Sam is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

