Novak Djokovic continues his remarkable run against Rafael Nadal and keeps Serbia alive in the ATP Cup

The result was never really in doubt from the first game in the game. It took eight minutes for Djokovic to stamp his authority.

He broke Nadal in the first game. He broke it again to open a 5-2 break.

Three aces and one serve not returned later, he won the first set 6-2.

Nadal was not happy. The strong contingent of Serbian fans in the sold-out Ken Rosewall Arena cheered every time he missed a first serve.

The referee had a hard time managing the noise that every Djokovic winner made.

When the ends changed at 5-2, Nadal made his feelings known.

He showed the Serbian fans a long, sarcastic thumb on the way to the corner of Team Spain.

The Serbian crowd cheered on Nadal’s fire. It wasn’t as if he needed additional motivation.

Nadal raised in the second set, just like 24 hours earlier when Alex de Minaur’s back was pressed firmly against the wall.

In Djokovic’s 3-2 serve, he had three break point options, but the Serb responded.

He saved a total of five breakpoint chances in the game to persevere.

His reward came 42 minutes later when Djokovic raised his arms 7-4 after winning the second set tiebreak.

The Serb celebrated his ninth consecutive victory on the hard court against Nadal. More importantly, Serbia was still alive in the ATP Cup.

Nadal didn’t go down without a fight – 15:40 [5: 5] – but he couldn’t make it into Djokovic’s serve.

Before the two best players in the world entered the Ken Rosewall Arena, Roberto Bautista Agut followed his emphatic performance against Nick Kyrgios with a similarly impressive performance and beat Dusan Lajovic in straight sets.

With a 1-1 draw, both Nadal and Djokovic meet the decisive double.

The winner will be crowned the first ATP cup winner.

