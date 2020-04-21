Nova Scotian athletes ‘heartbroken’ by tragedy of mass shooting

One particular of the very best Nova Scotian athletes in history needs just a single term to explain the recent problem in her province — “surreal.”

Six-time countrywide women’s curling champion Colleen Jones, now a reporter with CBC, has been dwelling out the grim aftermath of Sunday’s killing rampage with fellow Nova Scotians at work and at property.

“Seeing the quiet of the put and acknowledging the hell that happened on the weekend — it is tough to even envision it,” said Jones, voted the province’s second-ideal athlete of all time at the rear of Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby in 2017 by the Nova Scotia Sports Corridor of Fame.

“And the horror of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, that he experienced the planning and assumed of impersonating an RCMP officer is even extra heartbreaking. That of program people would have opened their doorways or stopped their motor vehicle if they observed him in his vehicle. It is just such a horrific matter in this kind of an idyllic province. So numerous innocent individuals and the shattered lives that can not grieve thoroughly in a conventional way (due to the fact of the COVID-19 pandemic).”

Even though Jones has a initially-hand look at a province making an attempt to arrive to grips with at least 19 lives misplaced, other notable Nova Scotian athletes can only look at in shock from afar.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats receiver Brian Jones, a native of Enfield, N.S., now dwelling in Toronto, has been at the fuel station and restaurant in which the rampage finished “countless periods.”

The killing of the active shooter on Sunday in a group with a population of just beneath 5,000 capped a prolonged law enforcement chase that is now the matter of international headlines.

“It’s just tricky to set phrases jointly correct now, honestly, to explain what is took place,” Jones stated. “It appears to be so random, so arbitrary. Suitable in which the guy ended up obtaining taken down is basically within just 10 minutes from my property where by I grew up. It type of places things into perspective. It’s a mad, outrageous, nuts, terrible time for a great deal of individuals appropriate now.”

Saskatchewan Roughriders kicker Brett Lauther is a native of Truro, N.S., just down the highway from in which the horror started off in Portapique.

Like Jones, an Acadia product, Lauther also played his university soccer in his residence province at Saint Mary’s in Halifax.

“Obviously, just absolutely heartbroken,” Lauther reported. “The entire area it sort of coated was all where by I grew up. It started out about 20-30 minutes north of Truro and went right down earlier it in the direction of Enfield the place it finished. It is just these types of a small, solid restricted-knit neighborhood.

“… I have received some ridiculous text messages on my cellphone from my pals, family members, RCMP, other officers, folks I know there. It couldn’t have hit household extra.

“There are no words and phrases.”

Colleen Jones is struggling with the additional obstacle of attempting to include a tragedy at residence as a veteran reporter.

“You do need to have to deal with it with severe warning,” she claimed. “These are uncharted moments for any reporter. No person has viewed anything at all like this in Canada prior to and we’re in the center of a pandemic on top rated of it. People’s thoughts even ahead of this were superior mainly because we have a ton of people who have missing positions, we have a large amount of men and women who just can’t visit liked kinds in senior homes, we have the COVID-19 crisis in our very long-term care properties. Individuals ended up currently very psychological. Now you incorporate this outstanding tragedy that has this kind of enormous tentacles.”

Fellow curler Jennifer Baxter, the second for Mary-Anne Arsenault’s Nova Scotia champion workforce this period, also is looking at the news impact her get the job done. The Halifax resident is a resource discovering centre trainer at a junior significant university.

“As teachers, we’re absolutely anxious about our students,” she explained. “We’ve been worried about our pupils with this full virus and this just adds an additional layer to it.

“It’s just using a very little bit of time nowadays to connect with the persons you want to join with and making absolutely sure that the shock of it all is not as harsh as it could be, primarily being aware of that we just can’t really connect in man or woman.”

Other prominent Nova Scotia athletes took to social media to categorical their views. Crosby despatched out his condolences Tuesday on the twitter feed of his charitable basis. Heidi Stevenson, an RCMP officer who was killed in the capturing spree, was from Crosby’s household city of Cole Harbour.

“I would like to lengthen my deepest condolences to the household of Heidi Stevenson of Cole Harbour, and to all the households who have misplaced liked types and have been afflicted by this terrible act,” Crosby explained.

“This tragic party has devastated communities throughout Nova Scotia, but I know we will come alongside one another and assist every other get via this. I am thinking of all people at dwelling.”

“Unthinkable, prayers to all people affected by this senseless act,” tweeted Hockey Corridor of Fame defenceman Al MacInnis, a indigenous of Inverness.

“Didn’t imagine a little something this tragic could materialize at dwelling,” Canadian women’s hockey workforce forward Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton wrote. “My heart is with the families of anyone involved.”

Meanwhile, Schooner Sports activities and Entertainment, the group making an attempt to carry a CFL club to Halifax, announced it will add the 1st $1,000 towards any fund recognized to assist the victims’ households.

Colleen Jones thinks the resiliency of her province, which has dealt with a number of mining and fishing disasters alongside with the Halifax Explosion in 1917, will be on display screen in the months and months in advance.

“It’s a province in which Sidney Crosby can appear and even now shop in Sobeys when he’s below for the summer and nobody bothers him,” Jones reported. “And Anne Murray can go golf at her golfing study course up on the Northumberland Strait and no person bothers her. Simply because I feel it is a province wherever everyone does know all people or two degrees of separation.

“I imagine there is a humility to the province drawn from hard situations in the earlier. This is a province that economically-talking — it’s always experienced a battle. So folks encouraging persons is the only command you’ve received in some of the uncontrollable predicaments. I assume we all watched our grandmothers and grandfathers and moms and fathers aid other people and you study by that illustration.”