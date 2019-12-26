Nova Scotia SPCA encourages the followers to become owners of a puppy mill and to demand the confiscation of 35 dogs

Loading...

Nova Scotia SPCA is encouraging its supporters to attend a hearing after a puppy mill owner appealed earlier this month against the confiscation of 35 dogs from a facility near Wolfville.

The organization is asking supporters to come to Fairfax Dr. on December 30th at 9:30 a.m. attend the public appointment committee meeting in Halifax.

On December 10, the SPCA confiscated 29 dogs and six puppies from the puppy mill.

"This is one of the largest seizures of puppy mills in the history of Nova Scotia SPCA," said a media release.

The organization's law enforcement agency has reportedly investigated the case since September 2019. It went back to a report of abuse of visitors to the puppy mill.

The SPCA issued notices of conformity for several serious problems related to the psychological and physical condition of the animals and their unsanitary living conditions.

Animal welfare officers then visited the mill with an expert in animal psychology.

With the evidence gathered, Nova Scotia SPCA obtained a search warrant that allowed it to enter the home where many of the dogs were kept.

It was then able to grab the animals.

"With your support, we can fight for justice," the SPCA said in a tweet that announced the appeal.

With files from Aya Al-Hakim

