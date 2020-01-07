Nova Scotia fossil first example of parental care, say Carleton researchers

Loading...

Hillary Maddin, paleontologist at Carleton University has written a paper about the first fossil evidence of ‘parental care’ in prehistoric animals.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

A collaboration between a fossil hunter from Nova Scotia and researchers at Carleton University has provided the earliest fossil evidence of a parent taking care of his offspring – a skeleton of a 300 million-year-old animal that seemed to hide and protect a young in a burrow . .

The two creatures were “synapids” – commonly known as mammalian reptiles. Although prehistoric synapse looks like a lizard, they belong to the evolutionary line that eventually led to mammals. The largest of the pair – the parent – was about 30 centimeters long from the tip of the nose to the end of its tail. The juvenile was about a third of that size.

These specific synapsids were probably hiding in the trunk of the tree when they were apparently trapped by a sudden flood. The two skeletons were discovered in 2017 by Brian Hebert, who has been searching for fossils in Nova Scotia for 30 years.

Hebert combed part of the east coast of Cape Breton Island near Sydney when he found the fossils in a carbonised tree stump, a time when the area was covered by a swampy forest, millions of years before the emergence of dinosaurs.

Hebert has often found such tree stumps in his searches, but many are empty. Even those with skeletons in it only had one skeleton.

“The tree was not a well-preserved tree, but everything inside was incredibly well-preserved,” he said of the find he had made in 2017. “I knew it was something special once I opened it.”

Paleontologist Hillary Maddin, who analyzed the finding with the Carleton University team, said Hebert’s finding dates back to the previous oldest record of this behavior with 40 million years. The tail of the adult is wrapped around the hind legs of the youth in a way that is common with denning animals.

The parent was probably carnivorous, while the juvenile ate insects. “The bugs were pretty big back then,” said Maddin.

It is not common to see fossils so well preserved, she said. “This fossil is just so nicely articulated,” she said.

Parental care is common in mammals – all mammalian offspring need nutrition from their mother. Some other animals, including birds, some amphibians, reptiles and even fish also take care of their young.

Parental care requires that animal parents make an investment, or divert resources from themselves, to give their youngsters a better chance of survival, Maddin said. Long-term care for offspring after birth can have the highest costs for parents.

How parental care has evolved as a behavioral strategy is a question that has not yet been answered. Insight into how parental care evolved can only be done by studying fossils. So far, most evidence of prehistoric parenting has been limited to finding groups of individuals of different ages of the same species.

There are evolutionary advantages and disadvantages to parental care, Maddin said. Some animals show extensive care for their young and others do not. Some just dump their offspring while others protect them until they are better able to take care of themselves.

“This offers a kind of benefit to this animal,” said Maddin.

The findings of the Carleton team are published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution. It has caused a worldwide stir.

Response to the published article is bad “pretty crazy,” Maddin said. The story has appeared in more than 70 publications of general interest and in more than 50 national news broadcasts. “It really exploded a bit.”

Are these two lizard-like animals apparently together the first example of maternal love? Not like people think about it, Maddin said. Some modern animals that are not considered intelligent, such as some shrimp and crabs, also show parental care, she said.

“It’s a fairly common strategy. This is just the first example we’ve seen of it.”

Hebert said that fossil hunters have been searching Nova Scotia for almost 200 years. Storm floods can erode cliffs and uncover more finds.

“There is an untapped source of amazing fossils,” he said.