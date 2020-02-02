Nova Scotia court says human rights are not violated when the ‘Grabher’ plate was withdrawn | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jamieson said, however, that her statement should not be interpreted as implying that something is wrong with Grabher’s name.

“This decision is not about whether Mr. Grabher’s last name is offensive – it is not,” she wrote. “The decision is in no way intended to diminish the importance of Mr. Grabher’s last name or the pride that Mr. Grabher and his family take and should take in their name and heritage.”

Jamieson said the registrar recalled the record because the seven letters “GRABHER” can be interpreted as a socially unacceptable explanation without the benefit of further context that license plates cannot offer.

“The primary function of a license plate is not expression, but identification and regulation of vehicle ownership,” Jamieson wrote. “A license plate is by nature a private government space.”

Jamieson said that Grabher had not determined that the registrar’s decision limited his equality rights and concluded that his decision to withdraw the plate was justified by provincial motor vehicle regulations.

According to the regulations, the registrar may refuse to issue personalized license plates if the proposed combination of signs expresses or implies a word, sentence or idea that can be considered offensive or not good taste.

The Nova Scotia decision follows a decision in Manitoba last October when Queen’s Bench Justice Sheldon Lanchberry ruled it was reasonable for Manitoba Public Insurance to withdraw the Star Trek fan’s ASIMIL8 record following a complaint that it was offensive for the indigenous population.

Lanchberry judged it reasonable to take Nick Troller’s plate back because the word relates to the indigenous experience and government policy of forced assimilation.

Grabher declined to comment on Friday when he was contacted by The Canadian Press, but his lawyer said the court’s decision would be reviewed before he made a decision about a possible appeal.

“I think there are a number of problematic aspects involved,” said Jay Cameron of the Calgary-based Justice Center for Constitutionional Freedoms.

He pointed to part of Manitoba’s ruling in which the judge discovered that by allowing limited expression on personalized plates, the regulator had allowed a new location where freedom of speech is entitled to protection – a finding that Jamieson has and did not agree with her statement.

Cameron also noted that Jamieson “actually ignored” the fact that Grabher had received the record for almost 30 years without commenting on objections.

“What is the reason to give a bureaucrat the authority to take away the expression of someone’s last name, while it has not caused a problem 27 years before?” He asked.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 31, 2020.

Keith Doucette, The Canadian Press