Notre Dame fire illuminates the dangers of lead dust – National

It took a flame that almost destroyed Paris' most famous cathedral to uncover a gap in global safety regulations for lead, a toxic building material found in many historic cities.

In April, after the Notre-Dame fire flushed dozens of tons of toxic lead dust into the atmosphere in just a few hours, the Paris authorities identified a problem with the city's public safety regulations. The deadly pollution came from the dust that settled on the floor.

Since then, The Associated Press has found that this loophole extends far beyond France. Officials in other historic European capitals such as Rome and London, as well as the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the World Health Organization, also have no guidelines for exposure to lead dust outdoors.

The reason, it is said, is that, although there are regulations for lead, nobody thought about a fire on a lead-containing building based on the model of Notre Dame – the tower of which was almost 100 meters high.

Lead dust poisoning can lead to permanent loss of cognitive ability, seizures, coma, or death – and exposure is the greatest risk for pregnant mothers and young children who can easily transfer toxic dust into their mouths.

After 250 tons of lead on the tower and roof of Notre Dame in downtown Paris went up in flames on April 15 and the authorities had warned the Parisians of an environmental health risk, they had to carry out various and incomplete examinations to ensure a provisional level of safety lay down to reassure the public.

"When the Notre-Dame fire happened, we had no threshold for dangerous outdoor lead levels," Anne Souyris, deputy mayor of the Paris City Hall, who is responsible for public health, told the AP. "It was a wake up call … the amount of lead burned in Notre Dame was unprecedented."

Officials were surprised to find that although there are safety guidelines in France for lead levels in buildings and schools, as well as for color, soil and air pollution, there are no guidelines for the risk of lead accumulation in public spaces, such as: B. Dust on the floor.

Flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame Cathedral as it burns in Paris on April 15, 2019.

Thibault Camus / The Associated Press

The inherent danger and regulatory gap for lead dust could no longer be overlooked by French officials, since it accumulated as a toxic film on the cobblestones of Parisian Ile-de-la-Cite after the fire.

"The authorities basically tried to create post-fire security policies by putting together a mixture of old fragments of data and reports," said Souyris. "But there was really nothing official … we just didn't understand that the external leadership could be a problem."

On July 18, three months after the inferno, the Paris Regional Health Office (ARS) announced that it was setting 5,000 micrograms per square meter (4,180 mg per square meter) as a relevant amount for lead dust in public spaces. She also admitted that "there are no legal limits … regarding the presence of lead in dust that builds up on roads."

AP found out from health authorities that this number was compiled using incomplete data, including a report from the French Ministry of Culture assessing lead levels in Parisian monuments.

Some media reported that registered lead contamination around the fire-damaged cathedral was between 500 and 800 times the official safety level.

But health officials told the AP that Paris still doesn't have an official regulatory threshold.

The World Health Organization informed AP that there are no safety guidelines for lead dust outdoors and that it has no "immediate" intention to create them.

The new UK law after the fire in the Grenfell Tower in 2017 did not cover the dangers of lead dust. The UK Department of Environment informed AP that "there is no specific threshold for unsafe lead dust levels in public places in the UK".

According to Grenfell, a residential building built in the 1970s, the focus of the danger was "due to the age of the building more asbestos than lead".

In the United States, where many buildings have been constructed after the lead hazard has been widely recognized, the Environmental Protection Agency does not have lead dust hazard standards for public outdoor areas.

Lead is omnipresent in 19th-century Parisian architecture – on roofs, gilded balconies, floors, and patios – and not just in the most famous cathedral. In 1853, Napoleon III commissioned. Baron Haussmann with an almost complete renovation of Parisian boulevards and parks in an era in which lead was used extensively – designs that still dominate the city.

French officials state that there are so few guidelines on lead dust levels as this was not a problem they had to face until the unprecedented Notre-Dame fire.

It took four months for the city to thoroughly clean the sidewalks, even as tourists, residents, and merchants walked through the cathedral every day.

The Paris City Hall released a new action plan to combat lead this fall – including cleaning and testing in places where children are housed, increased surveillance of children with high levels of lead in the blood and an independent epidemiological study on the effects of lead on the Health in a city with used the toxic element since the Middle Ages.

"Paris is a beautifully preserved city," said Souyris. "But we find that we have wonderfully preserved his lead."

Experts say that Paris, due to its rare status as a well-preserved historic city, poses a particular risk for lead.

"Preservation makes Paris unusual," said Neil M. Donahue, chemistry professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. “The burning of one of the most famous roofs in the world may be particularly dramatic, but there is no alchemy in this world. Lead will remain lead forever. "

The fire in the spiritual heart of Paris has raised public and public awareness of the dangers of lead.

In June, the Paris Health Department announced that all pregnant women and children under the age of 7 who live near the site are taking a lead test.

The agency said 12 children in the surrounding areas tested positive for increased levels of lead in their blood since the fire. None of them were hospitalized or prescribed medication, but authorities said it was impossible to predict the long-term health effects of the fire.

A child's lead exposure came from a source other than the cathedral: the lead balcony of his family's apartment. But it shows how the fire awakened the Parisians to the dangers of lead. It is unlikely that the child would have been tested at all without the disaster.

Despite the lead outbreak of fire, experts say tourists shouldn't change their travel plans for one of the most visited cities in the world.

But toxic lead dust remains a problem in the burned-out cathedral after tons of molten and airborne lead have contaminated the interior. Interior cleaning is a delicate and painstaking process that is complicated by French President Emmanuel Macron's five-year deadline to complete the restoration – a deadline that many experts consider unrealistic.

Aline Magnien, director of the Historic Monuments Research Laboratory, recently sent her team of scientists to find out how to remove the toxic lead from the over 850-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site without damaging it.

"It's a race against the clock," she said. “The leadership is a real problem. The cathedral is exceptionally valuable. And we don't have the luxury of time. "

