Noticing the redemption, the fuel masters struck during a sudden PBA break

MANILA, Philippines. It can be said that Phoenix happened more than it can chew when it got into 2019. PBA Philippine Cup competition stage.

After finishing 9-2 at the first conference with the best result in the league, the Fuel Masters had the full impetus for a possible title run, but the final champion San Miguel lived up to his hopes.

Phoenix wanted to go back to 2020. PBA Philippine Cup competition, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, when the league is now on hiatus, Alias ​​and his team are still preparing using the tools at their disposal.

“During the crisis, we provided players with conditioning programs via Viber, many movies via Telegram, and edited defensive and offensive schemes to update them,” Alas said in a PBA.ph report.

The Philippine Cup was just a game when the league suspended play due to increased community quarantine in Luzon, which was implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

Alas admitted that the team necessarily strives to become the highest seed, but getting into third-sixth places is more of a groove for them.

“Our main goal is to get into the playoffs first,” Al said. “We hope to play in the best of the three quarterfinals, from third to sixth, in the middle of the pack.”

Calvin Abueva is still serving his indefinite suspension, and star guard Matthew Wright is still recovering from his health problems.

“We were less in our pre-season matching games than in the morning. Usually our three and four guys were not happy about the injuries. But we hope Calvin will play during the conference. “

