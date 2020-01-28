(Photo via YouTube)

nothing, nowhere. just dropped big news. The Massachusetts-born singer, rapper, writer, and producer, also known as Joseph Mulherin, has just released a new music video and has announced a world tour. The clip is for a song called “nightmare”.

The tour will begin in Vermont on April 14 and end in Russia in December. Get all the details below.

The last piece of music we received from nowhere. was his EP with Travis Barker titled BLOODLUST. The disc also presented a collaboration with black bear.

The new song called “nightmare” is a dancing journey to a much darker place. nothing, nowhere. describes the song as such.

“I wrote‘ Nightmare ’while I watched Purple Rain every night with the lights off. For days, I muted the film and I was simply inspired by the visuals and the atmosphere. The end product looks like a dream of 80s dystopian fever in Miami Beach. Songs like these are the reason I like to make music and push myself out of my comfort zone. “

The video is just as entertaining as the song, forcing you to dance with our star. Watch the “nightmare” video by nothing, anywhere. below.

nothing, nowhere. “Nightmare lyrics

(Nightmare, nightmare

I live in a nightmare

Nightmare, nightmare)

I live at night

Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”

Well i saw you with your new boy

I’m looking for something I could destroy

You know I hate when you tease me

I see you every night when I dream

Yeah everytime i see you right there

You turn a dream into a nightmare

I’m headed for the deep end

Since you left, I swear I barely breathe

Lately I have been constant

4 am with my demons

I feel like it’s too late, too late

Every day is like a day of the Last Judgment

I shoot him with my switchblade, switchblade

And make him taste my pain, my pain

I live at night

Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”

Well i saw you with your new boy

I’m looking for something I could destroy

You know I hate when you tease me

I see you every night when I dream

Yeah everytime i see you right there

You turn a dream into a nightmare

You dream of your hands

I don’t understand why you wasted my time

Playing russian roulette, I’m alone because

You live in my head

I live at night

Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”

Well i saw you with your new boy

I’m looking for something I could destroy

You know I hate when you tease me

I see you every night when I dream

Yeah everytime i see you right there

You turn a dream into a nightmare

(Nightmare, nightmare

I live in a nightmare

Nightmare, nightmare

I live in a nightmare)

In addition to the new video, nothing, anywhere. also announced its biggest world tour ever. The North American leg starts in mid-April and ends in May. nothing, nowhere. then went abroad in September.

The tour includes special guests Danger Incorportated, Ro Ransom and Bogues. General admission tickets go on sale January 31 at 12:00 p.m. Is here. Presale tickets are currently on sale here.

All dates include VIP packages which include a Q&A with nothing anywhere. as well as a 30-minute guided meditation led by nothing, nowhere. He also donates a portion of all VIP profits to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. See the full list of dates below.

North American dates:

04/14 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot

04/15 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater

04/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore

04/20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

04/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda Outside

04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

05/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent

02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

03/05 – Santa Anna, CA @ Constellation Room

05/05 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

07/05 – Seattle WA @ Chop Suey

08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

09/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Madrid Theater

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex

05/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater

05/23 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise

European dates:

09/17 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gorilla

18/09 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SWG3

19/09 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy 2

09/21 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Fleece

09/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

24/09 – Paris, France @ Les Etoiles

25/09 – Cologne, Germany Stollwerck

26/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/30 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Nazcal

01/12 – Barcelona, ​​Fir @ Sala Wolf

03/12 – Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39

04/12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

05/12 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

07/12 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

08/12 – Budapest, Romania @ Durer Kert

12/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory

11/11 – Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima

12/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

12/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

12/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

12/16 – Stockholm, Sweden Aalen Klubb

12/18 – Saint Petersburg, Russia @ Clubzal

12/19 – Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat

Are you excited for a new nothing, nowhere. tower? Make it sound below!

