nothing, nowhere. just dropped big news. The Massachusetts-born singer, rapper, writer, and producer, also known as Joseph Mulherin, has just released a new music video and has announced a world tour. The clip is for a song called “nightmare”.
The tour will begin in Vermont on April 14 and end in Russia in December. Get all the details below.
The last piece of music we received from nowhere. was his EP with Travis Barker titled BLOODLUST. The disc also presented a collaboration with black bear.
The new song called “nightmare” is a dancing journey to a much darker place. nothing, nowhere. describes the song as such.
“I wrote‘ Nightmare ’while I watched Purple Rain every night with the lights off. For days, I muted the film and I was simply inspired by the visuals and the atmosphere. The end product looks like a dream of 80s dystopian fever in Miami Beach. Songs like these are the reason I like to make music and push myself out of my comfort zone. “
The video is just as entertaining as the song, forcing you to dance with our star. Watch the “nightmare” video by nothing, anywhere. below.
nothing, nowhere. “Nightmare lyrics
(Nightmare, nightmare
I live in a nightmare
Nightmare, nightmare)
I live at night
Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”
Well i saw you with your new boy
I’m looking for something I could destroy
You know I hate when you tease me
I see you every night when I dream
Yeah everytime i see you right there
You turn a dream into a nightmare
I’m headed for the deep end
Since you left, I swear I barely breathe
Lately I have been constant
4 am with my demons
I feel like it’s too late, too late
Every day is like a day of the Last Judgment
I shoot him with my switchblade, switchblade
And make him taste my pain, my pain
I live at night
Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”
Well i saw you with your new boy
I’m looking for something I could destroy
You know I hate when you tease me
I see you every night when I dream
Yeah everytime i see you right there
You turn a dream into a nightmare
You dream of your hands
I don’t understand why you wasted my time
Playing russian roulette, I’m alone because
You live in my head
I live at night
Said, “I didn’t feel like it was the right time”
Well i saw you with your new boy
I’m looking for something I could destroy
You know I hate when you tease me
I see you every night when I dream
Yeah everytime i see you right there
You turn a dream into a nightmare
(Nightmare, nightmare
I live in a nightmare
Nightmare, nightmare
I live in a nightmare)
In addition to the new video, nothing, anywhere. also announced its biggest world tour ever. The North American leg starts in mid-April and ends in May. nothing, nowhere. then went abroad in September.
“WORLD DOMINATION”
NORTH AMERICA VIP MEDITATION:
on sale now
NORTH AMERICA GA:
on sale Friday at 12 p.m. EST
FOREIGN:
on sale Friday 9am local time
go to a show… https: //t.co/pjHarzJaz9 pic.twitter.com/fF3RJMkv1h
– nothing, nowhere. (@nothingnowhere) January 28, 2020
The tour includes special guests Danger Incorportated, Ro Ransom and Bogues. General admission tickets go on sale January 31 at 12:00 p.m. Is here. Presale tickets are currently on sale here.
All dates include VIP packages which include a Q&A with nothing anywhere. as well as a 30-minute guided meditation led by nothing, nowhere. He also donates a portion of all VIP profits to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. See the full list of dates below.
North American dates:
04/14 – Burlington, VT @ Arts Riot
04/15 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
04/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry @ The Fillmore
04/20 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
04/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
04/24 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/27 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda Outside
04/29 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
05/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent
02/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
03/05 – Santa Anna, CA @ Constellation Room
05/05 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
07/05 – Seattle WA @ Chop Suey
08/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
09/05 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/05 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
05/13 – Kansas City, KS @ Madrid Theater
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/16 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
05/17 – Cleveland, OH @ The Phantasy
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Rex
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
05/21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theater
05/23 – Boston, MA @ The Paradise
European dates:
09/17 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Gorilla
18/09 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ SWG3
19/09 – Birmingham, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy 2
09/21 – Bristol, United Kingdom @ The Fleece
09/22 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
24/09 – Paris, France @ Les Etoiles
25/09 – Cologne, Germany Stollwerck
26/09 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/30 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala Nazcal
01/12 – Barcelona, Fir @ Sala Wolf
03/12 – Munich, Germany @ Hansa 39
04/12 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
05/12 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
07/12 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle
08/12 – Budapest, Romania @ Durer Kert
12/09 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Meetfactory
11/11 – Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Proxima
12/12 – Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden
12/13 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
12/15 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
12/16 – Stockholm, Sweden Aalen Klubb
12/18 – Saint Petersburg, Russia @ Clubzal
12/19 – Moscow, Russia @ Aglomerat
Are you excited for a new nothing, nowhere. tower? Make it sound below!
