Nothing “Hacky” about Indian Accent

Russell Peters is a global comic sensation. He is regularly mentioned by the best-paid comedians in the world by Forbes magazine, which sells out stadiums and arenas in London, New York and Mumbai, where he has recorded his latest stand-up special, Deported, for Amazon Prime Video.

But as he explains in this week’s new episode of The Last Laugh podcast, he is still struggling to be booked into talk shows.

“The people who know me and come out and see me love me,” says Peters. “It’s what it is,” he adds, saying to anyone who doesn’t want to come on board, “That’s your damn problem.”

It is seven years ago that his special Notorious became the very first original comedy special that was streamed on Netflix, but because that service became so “busy”, he said he wanted to find a new platform for his work. “Let’s be honest, if you have Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Eddie Murphy on Netflix, I’m not going to look at me either!”, He jokes.

Not that the 49-year-old comic from Toronto could figure out how to find his new special on Amazon. “This is going to sound bad, but I tried to view it and I didn’t know my login,” he admits. “I am literally right with Boomer.”

Highlights from our conversation are below

About the use of an Indian accent on the stage

“I’m not just doing it intentionally. I’m doing it because I’m talking about my parents or my family. That’s how they sounded. When a white man goes, my dad said,” Hey, asshole! ” [Imposes a Boston accent], nobody says, “Why do you use that weird voice?” That’s how he spoke. Nobody says that to a white man who does that. But I’m “hacky.” No, I’m just true to what I’m talking about. Maybe some young Indian comics don’t want to do it because they don’t want people to go. , “Oh, Russell Peters does that.” But if it’s your reality, it’s your reality.

About his ‘both sides’ approach to Donald Trump

“If you want to hear Trump material, you can put it on TV at any time of the day and you will hear it for free. You have a better chance of hearing a much better joke there than you will hear from me. And look, I am a visitor to America. I’ve been living here for 14 years. I’m Canadian. I can’t vote. I can have opinions, but that doesn’t mean that my opinions are worth anything. In short, if someone was like: “You cannot vote, you are not from here, shut up,” I would like to be: “Honest judgment on your behalf.” So I’m staying out a bit. But it’s a weird time we’re living in now. There are people who love Donald Trump and there are people who hate – who despise Donald Trump. There is nobody in the middle. Have you ever met someone who says, “I don’t know, I’m going to give him a chance, he’s not that bad?” It is extreme on both sides – extreme blind love and extreme blind hate. So I stay out of it. Because I’m the man in the middle. It’s not that I think he’s great, I just like that, I don’t have an opinion about this. I stay out of it, I stay neutral. I’m going, you’re going to love who you want to love, you’re going to hate who you want to hate, just go buy tickets to see me. ”

About people ‘digging up’ old offensive tweets and jokes

“This is the problem when they dig up such old things. And Kevin Hart is a good example. When he hosted the Oscars and then dug up this old tweet. That was a tweet from 10 years earlier when he said something that became homophobic Then they look at the tweets from the age of 10, he has never said anything like that at a distance, but you want to punish him for saying it 10 years ago? You are like: “You have to understand, you have to change.” clearly changed. But you want to ignore the change he made, so do you want change or do you not want change? Do you want change or do you want to wallow in what you feel important in your little world? I know that my intention is always pure It has never deviated, “I just want you to smile.” Sometimes I will post old clips on my Instagram from 14, 15 years ago and people will say, “Hey, that’s not cool, you shouldn’t say that ! “Shut up. When I said it then, people knew n what I meant. ”

About the fans who want him to replace Hank Azaria as Apu on “The Simpsons”

“I heard there was a petition to let me replace it. I thought that was pretty funny. Listen, if they offered me a performance, I would say, “I’m not going to be an Apu, but you can write a new Indian character and I’ll be him.” What would be the point of taking over Apu? It’s a cartoon, he’s not a real person. You can draw a new man. You must understand that if you were an Indian in North America, we were an invisible minority in terms of film and television. And that’s part of the reason I joined the company, because I didn’t have anything like anyone on TV that looks like me. There is nobody who sounds like I do what I do. The closest thing, I thought, was Erik Estrada. I thought he was Indian. We were under-represented. So even with Apu I was like, “Ooh, an Indian guy.” I didn’t care if it was negative at the time or not, we didn’t think so. It didn’t occur to me. ”

