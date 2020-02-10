Nothing but good: Mel Tucker’s bond with the state of Michigan is only positive

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Mel Tucker watches the Washington State Cougars at Martin Stadium in the first half.

James Snook-USA Sport TODAY

Question: Has anyone ever interviewed Nick Saban for a job in college football?

What about Dabo Swinney?

I’m not sure, but I don’t think so. Certainly not annually or never.

That is not because they are not great coaches. They are. It is because they are in places that they will never leave. They earn money that is hard to match. They have programs and facilities that cannot be supplemented.

In the weekend a fear traveled through those who follow the CU Buffs football program. Recently the atmosphere at CU was good – the Buffs finally have a head coach who seems to have the right things. Although he has only been working in Boulder for one season, although he has only won five as head coach on his resume, although he has been recruiting future Buffs for just over a year, there is a feeling that Tucker is the right man for it work of bringing the Buffs back to glory.

Michigan State thought the same as Tucker, and that’s where the “fear” came from. The Spartans were interested in making Tucker their newest head coach.

In the major college sports it is a fine line between fact and rumor, truth and speculation. There was a belief that Tucker had already interviewed. At that time we were not really sure: was the interest rate mutual? Was there a personal interview? A telephone conversation And finally it didn’t matter, because Tucker himself suppressed further speculation by tweeting that he was so proud to be a Buff and not going anywhere.

Some were not happy. Is Tucker perhaps a short-timer at CU? Why interview if you are not interested?

Others applied contemporary work logic: if you have had the opportunity to improve yourself or your position in life, you listen at least regardless of what type of job you have or for whom you work.

There is no way to know exactly what Tucker was thinking or thinking. All we know is that he is still a Buff, and that, for most, is something great.

In fact, the whole situation must be considered ‘good’ – however scary it may have been.

Good: the CU currently has a coach that someone else would want. Nobody tried to steal Dan Hawkins or Jon Embree.

Good: that Tucker stayed. That may sound obvious, but to conclude that the grass was not greener, shows that the program in Boulder has come a long way to relocate itself as one of the most beloved programs in grand university football.

Good: the current deal from Tucker at CU is competitive. Rest assured that if the money or other variables in the state of Michigan were vastly different (see bigger, better), most coaches would have left.

Good: that the managers of CU athletics – Rick George, donors, fans, the institution in general – still have some work to do. The Buffs have come a long way with new facilities and more, but the truth is that CU is still not Alabama or Clemson. Not yet. And that’s okay – there aren’t many. But as long as other schools are brave enough to pick up the phone and show an interest in a CU coach, it means they think they can present an “upgrade.” Maybe, maybe not, but it keeps those who support CU on their toes; in other words, it was a good reminder that there is always room for improvement.

Next fall, Mel Tucker will step onto the grass at Folsom Field in his latest Nikes and shorts (as in, shorts), and everything feels good in Boulder. But to be great, the chase must be ruthless, just as Tucker tells his players.